The trader who rolled over ETH with a $125,000 long position increased his ETH long position to 4,826, with a current floating profit of $102,000.

PANews reported on August 22 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the trader who made a huge profit and then suffered a huge loss after rolling over $125,000 increased his long position of Ethereum with 25x leverage to 4,826 coins, with a total value of approximately $20.67 million.

Three hours ago, the trader added 800 ETH, raising the margin ratio to 99.42%. The current opening price is US$4,262.64, with a floating profit of approximately US$102,000.