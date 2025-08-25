The turnover of A-shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen exceeded 3 trillion yuan, setting a new high for the year

PANews reported on August 25th that, according to Jinshi, the A-share trading volume on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets exceeded 3 trillion yuan, setting a new high for the year. This marks the first time in 217 trading days that the 3 trillion yuan mark has been reached, surpassing the previous record of 2.942678 trillion yuan set on October 9, 2024, and now surpassing only October 8, 2024.

