The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will no longer prosecute decentralized software developers under Section 1960(b)(1)(C).

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to Decrypt , that the US Department of Justice ( DOJ ) announced that it will no longer prosecute developers of truly decentralized and non-custodial software under Section 1960(b)(1)(C) . The policy was announced by Matthew Galeotti , Acting Chief of the DOJ's Criminal Division, at an industry summit in Wyoming , but emphasized that other charges could still apply if criminal intent was established. Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm was previously convicted of this offense and faces up to five years in prison.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.