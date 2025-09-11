The U.S. Department of Labor has launched a review of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, focusing on employment data, etc.

PANews reported on September 11th that the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced in a statement that it has launched a review to assess the challenges faced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its economic data collection and reporting processes. The OIG noted in the statement that the BLS previously announced that it would reduce data collection for two key inflation indicators in the U.S. economy: the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI). Furthermore, the BLS recently significantly lowered its estimate of new jobs in its monthly Employment Situation Report. The OIG stated that the review will focus on challenges and related optimization strategies in the following areas: collecting PPI and CPI data; and collecting and reporting monthly employment data, including data revisions.