The Ultimate Next Gen Finance and Decentralised Tech Event in Dubai | Oct 12–15, 2025

Event Dates: October 12-15, 2025 \n Location: Dubai Harbour

In its 8th edition, Future Blockchain Summit returns, joining forces with Fintech Surge to deliver the ultimate collision of blockchain, fintech, and digital assets.

This is where the future of money takes shape, in real time, with real leaders. From DeFi and payments to insurtech and AI-powered finance, the summit brings together innovators, regulators, unicorns, and deal-makers for four days of unfiltered business, tech, and impact.

Co-located with Expand North Star - world’s largest startup and investor connect event, it’s your gateway to scale, fund, launch, and lead in the world’s fastest-growing digital economy.

Exhibit With Us:

  • Register to exhibit

For Fintech Companies:

  • Register to exhibit

In its 8th year, this powerhouse event packs a punch with:

  • 250+ global speakers shaping the next wave of finance and tech
  • 1,200+ investors ready to discover and fund the next breakout startups
  • Live demos & product launches that turn ideas into real deals
  • Regulators, central banks & institutions hashing out the future of money, live
  • Startups, this is your launchpad - get in front of top VCs, accelerators, and ecosystem leaders ready to invest

This isn’t just an event, it’s where breakthroughs happen, where partnerships ignite, and where the future of finance is written.

The GITEX Digital Assets Forum – Invite-Only

A major highlight of the show: an exclusive, closed-door forum where the world’s top regulators, central banks, financial institutions, and blockchain architects dive deep into:

  • Tokenized finance & CBDCs
  • Cross-border compliance & governance
  • AI in financial infrastructure
  • Institutional DeFi and digital asset adoption

Why You Should Be There

  • For Startups: This is your moment. Show off your tech, pitch to global investors, and scale across MENA.
  • For Fintech & Blockchain Companies: Exhibit to meet buyers, partners, and government delegations with real budgets.
  • For Visitors: Discover what’s next in crypto, digital assets, AI-powered fintech, and decentralised finance - all under one roof.
  • For Investors & VCs: 1,000+ startups, endless deal flow, global founders, curated networking.

One Pass. Four Shows. Total Access.

Your pass gives you access to four premium tech events, including Expand North Star, Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge, Green Impact, and more - all happening under the GITEX umbrella.

🔗 Claim Your Free Visitor Pass Today

Organised by: Dubai World Trade Centre

📩 Sales & Sponsorship: Thomas Atkinson – [email protected] \n 📩 Media Partnership: Surabhi Saxena – [email protected] \n 📩 Speaking Opportunities: Vishnu Gopaldas – [email protected]

