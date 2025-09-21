The United Kingdom police have nabbed two teens associated with the Bitcoin extortion group Scattered Spider

The United Kingdom authorities have nabbed one of the two teens associated with the Bitcoin extortion gang Scattered Spider cybercrime gang. According to the authorities, the group has been accused of extorting more than $115 million in ransom payments from more than 100 organizations. According to reports, the United Kingdom police arrested the criminal after trailing a number of clues, including payments for gift cards from a wallet on the same server that held wallets that received some of the extortion payments. Scattered Spider operated SIM-swapping turned social engineering attacks before moving to ransomware. United Kingdom authorities claimed they have been around since at least 2022, and seven of its members were nabbed last year after several digital heists at the high-profile Las Vegas casino. 2025/09/21 17:20
