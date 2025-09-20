The post The United Nations To Bridge The Gaps In Blockchain Knowledge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 19, 2025 at 16:50 // News In a move that signals blockchain’s growing recognition as a tool for governance and public good, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch a “Government Blockchain Academy.” This initiative, created in partnership with the Exponential Science Foundation, aims to bridge the gap between emerging blockchain technology and public sector applications. Its goal is to provide governments with the knowledge and tools needed to implement blockchain-based solutions for some of the world’s most pressing development challenges. The academy will offer a curriculum, that however, is tailored only to public officials working at UNDP, UNCDF, and UNV. The program has five main pillars: Inclusive Digital Finance: Utilizing blockchain to bring financial services to the unbanked. Transparent Governance: Implementing blockchain for transparent and auditable record-keeping. Supply Chain Integrity: Enhancing the security and traceability of goods. Climate Resilience: Using blockchain to manage data and track climate-related initiatives. Digital Identity Solutions: Creating secure, decentralized digital IDs. By moving beyond mere theoretical discussions and focusing on tangible implementation, the UNDP hopes the academy will lead to the deployment of scalable, high-impact blockchain projects. This initiative solidifies blockchain’s role beyond cryptocurrency and positions it as a critical technology for building a more transparent, efficient, and equitable society. Source: https://coinidol.com/un-blockchain-knowledge/The post The United Nations To Bridge The Gaps In Blockchain Knowledge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 19, 2025 at 16:50 // News In a move that signals blockchain’s growing recognition as a tool for governance and public good, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch a “Government Blockchain Academy.” This initiative, created in partnership with the Exponential Science Foundation, aims to bridge the gap between emerging blockchain technology and public sector applications. Its goal is to provide governments with the knowledge and tools needed to implement blockchain-based solutions for some of the world’s most pressing development challenges. The academy will offer a curriculum, that however, is tailored only to public officials working at UNDP, UNCDF, and UNV. The program has five main pillars: Inclusive Digital Finance: Utilizing blockchain to bring financial services to the unbanked. Transparent Governance: Implementing blockchain for transparent and auditable record-keeping. Supply Chain Integrity: Enhancing the security and traceability of goods. Climate Resilience: Using blockchain to manage data and track climate-related initiatives. Digital Identity Solutions: Creating secure, decentralized digital IDs. By moving beyond mere theoretical discussions and focusing on tangible implementation, the UNDP hopes the academy will lead to the deployment of scalable, high-impact blockchain projects. This initiative solidifies blockchain’s role beyond cryptocurrency and positions it as a critical technology for building a more transparent, efficient, and equitable society. Source: https://coinidol.com/un-blockchain-knowledge/

The United Nations To Bridge The Gaps In Blockchain Knowledge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 02:44
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07481-0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08423-5.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1266-6.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017686-3.13%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06672-7.78%
Sep 19, 2025 at 16:50 // News

In a move that signals blockchain’s growing recognition as a tool for governance and public good, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch a “Government Blockchain Academy.”


This initiative, created in partnership with the Exponential Science Foundation, aims to bridge the gap between emerging blockchain technology and public sector applications. Its goal is to provide governments with the knowledge and tools needed to implement blockchain-based solutions for some of the world’s most pressing development challenges.


The academy will offer a curriculum, that however, is tailored only to public officials working at UNDP, UNCDF, and UNV. The program has five main pillars:


  • Inclusive Digital Finance: Utilizing blockchain to bring financial services to the unbanked.


  • Transparent Governance: Implementing blockchain for transparent and auditable record-keeping.


  • Supply Chain Integrity: Enhancing the security and traceability of goods.


  • Climate Resilience: Using blockchain to manage data and track climate-related initiatives.


  • Digital Identity Solutions: Creating secure, decentralized digital IDs.


By moving beyond mere theoretical discussions and focusing on tangible implementation, the UNDP hopes the academy will lead to the deployment of scalable, high-impact blockchain projects.


This initiative solidifies blockchain’s role beyond cryptocurrency and positions it as a critical technology for building a more transparent, efficient, and equitable society.

Source: https://coinidol.com/un-blockchain-knowledge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act