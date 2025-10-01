The US dollar continues to fall due to the government shutdown, and risk reversal indicators show that it still has downside risks.

PANews reported on October 1st that, according to Jinshi, the US dollar is experiencing its longest consecutive decline in a month as the US government enters its first shutdown in nearly seven years. Risk reversals in the options market suggest that the US dollar faces further downside risks in the coming month.
Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies, said he expects the dollar's weakness to continue, noting that the foreign exchange market is one they "would not expect to reverse the current trend." The report said the duration of the government shutdown will be a key factor, and the longer the shutdown, the greater the pressure on the dollar.