The US rejects the UN's centralized AI governance, advocating for both sovereignty and a collaborative platform.

PANews reported on September 28th that, according to NBC News, the United States opposed centralized international governance of AI at the United Nations General Assembly. Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, stated that AI governance should be governed by national independence and sovereignty. Trump pledged to promote a "trusted AI verification system" to strengthen the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention. The United Nations announced the establishment of a Global Dialogue on AI Governance and initiated the selection process for an independent international scientific assessment panel. China supported the United Nations' central role in AI governance, and Spain called for the United Nations to serve as a platform for consensus and global coordination. The first plenary session of the dialogue is scheduled to be held in Geneva in the summer of 2026 .