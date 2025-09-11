The US SEC has extended the review period for Franklin’s XRP ETF listing application to November 14.

PANews reported on September 11th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has extended the deadline for a final decision on the Cboe BZX exchange's application for listing and trading rule changes for the Franklin XRP ETF to November 14 , 2025. The SEC previously initiated the relevant review process on June 17th . The extension is intended to provide the SEC with more time to evaluate the application and related issues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.