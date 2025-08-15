The US SEC has postponed a decision on Bitwise and 21Shares’ Solana ETF proposal until October 16.

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on whether to approve the Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal. In its filing, the SEC stated that the next deadline for the Bitwise Solana ETF and the 21Shares Core Solana ETF is set for October 16th. Both filings stated: "The Commission believes that it is appropriate to designate a longer period for issuing orders approving or disapproving the proposed rule change to allow the Commission ample time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein."

The SOL ETF proposal is making progress as various companies amended their filings last month to seek SEC approval. Proshares, Grayscale, Canary, 21Shares and others are awaiting SEC approval.

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
