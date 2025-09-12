The Weeknd’s Decade-Old Tune Finally Becomes A Bestseller

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 00:35
The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends” debuts on three U.K. charts, hitting No. 5 on vinyl and physical singles tallies amid Beauty Behind the Madness’ tenth anniversary. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Getty Images for Coachella

The Weeknd’s album Beauty Behind the Madness turned him from a rising talent into a global superstar a decade ago. The project produced five hugely successful singles, including diamond-certified smashes “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

Every tune on the project became commercially successful, and a decade after the Canadian musician dropped what would go on to become his star-making full-length, an album cut debuts on multiple tallies in the United Kingdom, finally becoming a hit in its own right.

The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends” Debuts

“Tell Your Friends” debuts on three charts in the U.K. this week. The tune opens at No. 5 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles rankings. The same cut launches at No. 69 on the Official Single Sales tally, which ranks the bestselling tunes on any format of any style throughout the country.

A New Win For The Weeknd

The Weeknd scores his second new hit on the Official Single Sales chart in 2025. Back in February, “Open Hearts” launched at No. 60 on the purchase-only roster, and then disappeared.

Nearly 40 Career Smashes

“Tell Your Friends” earns The Weeknd his forty-seventh placement on the Official Single Sales chart. He claims three spaces on the tally at the moment, as both “Often” and “Can’t Feel My Face” return at Nos. 46 and 54, respectively. “Often” reaches a new all-time high as it reappears.

The Weeknd’s Trio of New Top 10s

The Weeknd debuts three tracks on both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts this frame. “Often” starts at No. 3 on both tallies, while “Can’t Feel My Face” comes in at No. 4. All three songs were recently released on vinyl to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Beauty Behind the Madness, and fans in the U.K. turned them into top 10 bestsellers for the first time on multiple rosters.

The Weeknd’s Album Cut Shines

“Tell Your Friends” was never pushed as an official single from Beauty Behind the Madness, but it still managed to chart in the U.K. The song reached No. 74 on the Official Singles chart, the list of the most consumed tracks in the nation. Unlike “Often” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Tell Your Friends” debuts on a trio of tallies, while the other two only open on a pair.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/the-weeknds-decade-old-tune-finally-becomes-a-bestseller/

