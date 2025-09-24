The post There’s a Development About Tether That Could Change the Balance in Cryptocurrencies! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, aims to raise up to $20 billion from investors. The company’s planned sale of approximately 3 percent of its stake through a private placement could reportedly elevate the El Salvador-based giant crypto firm to among the world’s most valuable private companies. According to sources familiar with the matter, Tether’s target investment is between $15 billion and $20 billion. If this amount is realized, the company’s valuation would reach $500 billion, putting it in the same league as giants like OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. However, the process is still in its early stages and the final figures could be lower. The transaction will not involve shares held by existing shareholders, but rather newly issued shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly served as general advisor during the discussions. While Tether representatives declined to comment, strategic advisor Bo Hines stated at a recent conference in Seoul that “the company is not seeking funding.” Tether, the clear leader in the stablecoin market with USDT having a market capitalization of $172 billion, is outpacing its rival Circle’s $74 billion USDC. The company generates substantial profits by investing its reserves in cash-like assets like U.S. Treasury bonds. Tether reported a profit of $4.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025 alone. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/theres-a-development-about-tether-that-could-change-the-balance-in-cryptocurrencies-here-are-the-details/The post There’s a Development About Tether That Could Change the Balance in Cryptocurrencies! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, aims to raise up to $20 billion from investors. The company’s planned sale of approximately 3 percent of its stake through a private placement could reportedly elevate the El Salvador-based giant crypto firm to among the world’s most valuable private companies. According to sources familiar with the matter, Tether’s target investment is between $15 billion and $20 billion. If this amount is realized, the company’s valuation would reach $500 billion, putting it in the same league as giants like OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. However, the process is still in its early stages and the final figures could be lower. The transaction will not involve shares held by existing shareholders, but rather newly issued shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly served as general advisor during the discussions. While Tether representatives declined to comment, strategic advisor Bo Hines stated at a recent conference in Seoul that “the company is not seeking funding.” Tether, the clear leader in the stablecoin market with USDT having a market capitalization of $172 billion, is outpacing its rival Circle’s $74 billion USDC. The company generates substantial profits by investing its reserves in cash-like assets like U.S. Treasury bonds. Tether reported a profit of $4.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025 alone. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/theres-a-development-about-tether-that-could-change-the-balance-in-cryptocurrencies-here-are-the-details/

There’s a Development About Tether That Could Change the Balance in Cryptocurrencies! Here Are the Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:20
Union
U$0.009914-6.89%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171167+0.26%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009274-0.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017008+5.35%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.91%

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, aims to raise up to $20 billion from investors.

The company’s planned sale of approximately 3 percent of its stake through a private placement could reportedly elevate the El Salvador-based giant crypto firm to among the world’s most valuable private companies.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Tether’s target investment is between $15 billion and $20 billion. If this amount is realized, the company’s valuation would reach $500 billion, putting it in the same league as giants like OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. However, the process is still in its early stages and the final figures could be lower.

The transaction will not involve shares held by existing shareholders, but rather newly issued shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly served as general advisor during the discussions. While Tether representatives declined to comment, strategic advisor Bo Hines stated at a recent conference in Seoul that “the company is not seeking funding.”

Tether, the clear leader in the stablecoin market with USDT having a market capitalization of $172 billion, is outpacing its rival Circle’s $74 billion USDC.

The company generates substantial profits by investing its reserves in cash-like assets like U.S. Treasury bonds. Tether reported a profit of $4.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025 alone.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/theres-a-development-about-tether-that-could-change-the-balance-in-cryptocurrencies-here-are-the-details/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.1228+2.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01561--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+5.47%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-3.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has just made it easier for fund issuers to list crypto exchange-traded products.
FUND
FUND$0.01674-38.16%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 14:45
Share

Trending News

More

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines