There’s a Development About Tether That Could Change the Balance in Cryptocurrencies! Here Are the Details

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, aims to raise up to $20 billion from investors.

The company’s planned sale of approximately 3 percent of its stake through a private placement could reportedly elevate the El Salvador-based giant crypto firm to among the world’s most valuable private companies.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Tether’s target investment is between $15 billion and $20 billion. If this amount is realized, the company’s valuation would reach $500 billion, putting it in the same league as giants like OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. However, the process is still in its early stages and the final figures could be lower.

The transaction will not involve shares held by existing shareholders, but rather newly issued shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly served as general advisor during the discussions. While Tether representatives declined to comment, strategic advisor Bo Hines stated at a recent conference in Seoul that “the company is not seeking funding.”

Tether, the clear leader in the stablecoin market with USDT having a market capitalization of $172 billion, is outpacing its rival Circle’s $74 billion USDC.

The company generates substantial profits by investing its reserves in cash-like assets like U.S. Treasury bonds. Tether reported a profit of $4.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025 alone.

*This is not investment advice.

