There’s no alt season — we’ve reached mainstream adoption | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/19 18:57
The crypto markets usually follow a predictable speculative frenzy as traders cyclically rotate capital between Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins. But this market event is showing indications of a structural shift, resulting in a collapse of cyclical seasons.

Summary
  • Crypto has outgrown its seasonal cycles — as regulated investment products like ETFs bring year-round capital flow from both institutional and retail investors.
  • With $29.5B in year-to-date inflows into crypto ETPs and rising interest from institutions, the old “Bitcoin season vs. altcoin season” narrative no longer holds.
  • Investors today prioritize compliant, liquid, and risk-mitigated instruments over speculative tokens, driving sustainable value, not just short-term hype.
  • As crypto matures into an integrated asset class, projects must pivot from hype cycles to infrastructure, governance, and long-term capital efficiency to stay relevant.

The industry has matured, with regulatory clarity providing safe exposure for institutional and retail investors to structured crypto products like ETFs. Venture capital firms have also started investing in projects with strong fundamentals, creating long-term value and sustainable ROIs. With crypto reaching mass adoption, there are no more separate market seasons.

The death of seasonal market cycles

Crypto has evolved from its speculative trading days to investors gaining exposure through regulated instruments. Thus, rather than snorting on hopium and hunting down new altcoins to pump price action, they’re trading in spot ETFs.

According to a recent CoinShares report, global crypto ETP inflows have recorded a new year-to-date high of $29.5 billion, with total assets under management reaching $221.4 billion. A closer look reveals Bitcoin ETPs registered minor outflows, while Ethereum (ETH) ETPs recorded their second-largest weekly gains, followed by Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP).

The data contradicts CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index, which reports an ongoing Bitcoin season. But this indicates a new trend in crypto — the end of market seasonality. Echoing this sentiment, CoinShares wrote: 

Thus, investors are no longer looking to chase risky, low-cap tokens that may have a 100x run and then crash. On the contrary, they’re looking to leverage the liquidity and regulatory clarity to access compliant and structured crypto products. And ETFs have emerged as one of those investment products defying market seasonalities due to their risk-averse nature and no self-custody concerns.

But it’s not just about ETFs per se. As institutional adoption of crypto assets gathers pace, hedge fund managers and traditional trading desks are looking for stable returns. Consequently, institutions and retail users are simultaneously becoming more inclined towards earning via regulatory-compliant instruments instead of high-risk, low-liquidity tokens.

In other words, the industry is shifting from a closed circuit of gamblers towards an open investor base who are rejecting seasonal cash flows. This marks a journey from fixed liquidity reserves circling within a handful of tokens towards abundant liquidity investing in projects with strong fundamentals.

Mainstream adoption defies market seasons

Previously, crypto markets were the wild west. But mainstream adoption has brought a much-needed market discipline, leading to a change in how new projects approach the industry. New protocol tokenomics thus mostly focus on capital efficiency and accessibility, rather than crafting grand narratives for short-term gains.

According to a joint EY Parthenon and Coinbase survey, 83% of institutional investors intend to increase digital asset allocations in 2025. Further, 87% want to invest via spot crypto ETPs, while 50% plan to expand to DeFi. This enthusiasm has stemmed from the American administration’s regulatory clarity, working as the primary growth catalyst.

On the other hand, Deutsche Bank research stated retail crypto adoption rates have spiked to 29% and 27% in the last six months in the U.S. and the UK, respectively. Although young, high-earning people recorded the maximum adoption rates, globally, there’s an upward trend towards adopting digital assets.

But neither institutional investors nor retailers are waiting for a specific Bitcoin or altcoin season to get into crypto. Instead, investors are focused on how crypto can solve real problems and form an important component of their portfolio diversification strategy. As the industry matures and becomes more resilient, investors across the spectrum will look to expand allocations in meaningful projects.

The time is ripe for new products to fortify their technical operations, improve customer experience, build risk prevention frameworks, and consider acquisition strategies to accelerate growth. Simultaneously, retail crypto users will look to invest in projects with robust infrastructure that follows the necessary compliance guidelines and governance procedures.

Thus, the crypto markets are no longer what they used to be. The old playbook of Bitcoin dominance subsiding and capital automatically rotating into altcoins is over. This is an age where institutions and users maximize their capital efficiency rather than indulging in empty speculation.

With mainstream adoption, cyclical altcoin seasons are being replaced by a perennial state of capital influx into regulatory-compliant and structured financial instruments. If projects still bet on a default altcoin boom after every Bitcoin rally, it’s time to reconsider their business strategies. Liquidity distribution and capital allocation have changed. Crypto is now an evergreen forest of abundant risk-free returns for those who contribute toward real long-term value generation.

Chris Jenkins
Chris Jenkins

Chris “Jinx” Jenkins is the head of operations at Pocket Network, one of web3’s most active decentralized infrastructure protocols. Pocket supports over 10,000 nodes powering data access for global AI and crypto applications and has served over a trillion relays to date across 50+ blockchains. With over 15 years of operational leadership, Chris brings grounded insight into scaling real-world systems — and what it takes for blockchain infra to meet the demands of AI. He currently leads Pocket’s Shannon upgrade, the network’s most ambitious overhaul to date, designed to boost modularity, reliability, and real-time performance.

