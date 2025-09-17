These 2 Growth Engines Are Driving Billions Into US Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/17 20:00

There has been an “explosion” of tokenized treasuries, while Bitcoin ETFs are seeing a rapid rise in the US.

Chainalysis found that these two segments reshape the intersection of traditional finance and crypto markets in the country.

Merging TradFi and Crypto

Tokenized real-world assets, particularly money market funds backed by US Treasuries, have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in the past year. According to Chainalysis’ data shared with CryptoPotato, assets under management (AUM) in tokenized money market funds nearly quadrupled, after climbing from around $2 billion in August 2024 to over $7 billion in August 2025.

While this figure remains small compared to the $27 trillion-plus US Treasury market, the sharp growth points to investor appetite for regulated, on-chain, yield-bearing products that combine the liquidity of crypto with the safety of government-backed debt.

These tokenized assets have become especially compelling in a high-interest-rate environment, as they offer crypto-native investors and institutions stable returns and provide collateral for DeFi protocols and fintech platforms.

Tokenized US Treasury AUMTokenized US Treasury AUM

Additionally, Bitcoin ETFs have also established themselves as the leading gateway for institutional exposure to digital assets. By mid-July 2025, global AUM for Bitcoin ETFs surged to roughly $179.5 billion, and the US-listed products accounted for more than $120 billion. This is a clear demonstration of the United States’ outsized role in driving this trend.

The appeal lies in providing mainstream investors with BTC price exposure without requiring them to manage private keys or hold the asset directly, which lowers entry barriers while boosting liquidity. At the same time, the growth of Bitcoin ETFs ties demand more closely to US monetary policy and equity market cycles, thereby intensifying correlations with broader risk assets.

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs, though smaller at $24 billion in AUM, are also gaining traction, and potential approval of Solana ETFs could expand this momentum further.

Beyond institutional adoption, retail participation also remains strong. In fact, centralized exchanges saw $2.7 trillion worth of Bitcoin purchases in USD, followed by $1.5 trillion in ETH and $454 billion in USDT. To top that, Bitcoin’s dominance in fiat trading has been remarkably steady at around 42% since 2022.

North America – World’s Most Volatile Crypto Market

The United States has secured the number two spot in the Chainalysis 2025 Adoption Index, catapulting North America as a crucial aspect in global crypto markets. The region accounted for 26% of all transaction activity between July 2024 and June 2025, and total inflows reached $2.3 trillion.

Monthly Percentage Growth in Transaction ValueMonthly Percentage Growth in Transaction Value

December 2024 saw a historic peak, as $244 billion was received in a single month, driven by record-breaking stablecoin transfers. The blockchain data platform explained that the US presidential election in November 2024 was a catalyst for this surge.

North America stands out not only for scale but also for volatility, with transaction growth swinging from a 35% drop in September to an 84% jump in November. Much of this is attributed to institutional strategies and trading patterns that amplify market movements.

The post These 2 Growth Engines Are Driving Billions Into US Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app. PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer…
Union
U$0.01307-18.88%
Suilend
SEND$0.5087+4.34%
SOON
SOON$0.3063+0.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/17 20:09
Share
HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global, an OTC trading platform under HashKey Group, announced today that in the first six months of 2025, trading volume increased by 140% year-on-year , revenue increased by
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 13:10
Share
FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

In a significant development for its community engagement strategies, FUNToken has announced the successful completion of a security audit for its $5 million giveaway smart contract, conducted by the renowned blockchain security firm, CredShields. The completion of this audit is a crucial component in guaranteeing the security and reliability of the forthcoming community reward campaign. The audit by CredShields demonstrates FUNToken's commitment to prioritizing user safety and trust in its operations. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "Achieving this audit approval from CredShields is essential as it reassures our community of the robustness and safety of engaging with our platform. It allows our users to participate in the giveaway with increased confidence." The secure, audited smart contract is the backbone of a larger initiative to distribute $5 million in rewards to the FUNToken community. This initiative encourages community members to interact more deeply with FUNToken’s ecosystem, boosting engagement and fostering a sense of involvement and ownership among users. Looking ahead, FUNToken plans to launch the reward distribution in the coming weeks. This move is expected to drive greater participation within the FUNToken community and help expand the overall ecosystem. Advancing Community-First Initiatives The $5 million giveaway is not just a promotional tool but a reflection of FUNToken's dedication to community-centered growth. Through such initiatives, FUNToken aims to reinforce its vision of transparency and innovation in the blockchain space. About FUNToken As a pioneer in decentralized gaming and engagement infrastructure, FUNToken continues to develop a tokenized ecosystem that rewards community involvement and pushes the boundaries of gaming technology and Web3 adoption. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005012-4.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08709-1.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.125+1.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 19:36
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL

PANews X Space "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of DAT Companies" live broadcast