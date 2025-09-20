The post These States Might See Aurora Borealis This Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A selection of states in the northern U.S. might have an opportunity to view the northern lights this weekend, with a chance of a geomagnetic storm to kick off the upcoming week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A geomagnetic storm is forecast to start the upcoming week. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights may be seen as far south as southern Minnesota. On Sunday, the agency projected a Kp index of four, indicating auroral activity may be present across a view line that sweeps along the northern border of Iowa, with an increased chance along the Canadian border. Sunday night’s forecast might be upgraded as minor geomagnetic storms are likely, following the effects of high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook, which may increase projections to a Kp index of five for early Monday morning. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? Northern Canada and Alaska have the highest likelihood of viewing the northern lights on both Saturday and Sunday nights. On Saturday, the phenomenon has a lesser, yet still possible forecast in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. On Sunday, the forecast extends into areas of South Dakota and Maine, with a higher chance along the Canadian border. (See maps below.) Saturday night’s view line. NOAA Sunday night’s view line. NOAA What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? The northern lights are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time while at a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution, according to NOAA. Aurora borealis is more visible throughout the winter as nights are longer,… The post These States Might See Aurora Borealis This Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A selection of states in the northern U.S. might have an opportunity to view the northern lights this weekend, with a chance of a geomagnetic storm to kick off the upcoming week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A geomagnetic storm is forecast to start the upcoming week. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights may be seen as far south as southern Minnesota. On Sunday, the agency projected a Kp index of four, indicating auroral activity may be present across a view line that sweeps along the northern border of Iowa, with an increased chance along the Canadian border. Sunday night’s forecast might be upgraded as minor geomagnetic storms are likely, following the effects of high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook, which may increase projections to a Kp index of five for early Monday morning. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? Northern Canada and Alaska have the highest likelihood of viewing the northern lights on both Saturday and Sunday nights. On Saturday, the phenomenon has a lesser, yet still possible forecast in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. On Sunday, the forecast extends into areas of South Dakota and Maine, with a higher chance along the Canadian border. (See maps below.) Saturday night’s view line. NOAA Sunday night’s view line. NOAA What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? The northern lights are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time while at a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution, according to NOAA. Aurora borealis is more visible throughout the winter as nights are longer,…

These States Might See Aurora Borealis This Weekend

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:45
MemeCore
M$2.55874+7.38%
Union
U$0.013512-1.88%
SUN
SUN$0.034849+48.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08853+4.67%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01511+5.59%
Aurora
AURORA$0.08131-3.70%

Topline

A selection of states in the northern U.S. might have an opportunity to view the northern lights this weekend, with a chance of a geomagnetic storm to kick off the upcoming week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A geomagnetic storm is forecast to start the upcoming week.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Facts

NOAA forecast a Kp index of three on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights may be seen as far south as southern Minnesota.

On Sunday, the agency projected a Kp index of four, indicating auroral activity may be present across a view line that sweeps along the northern border of Iowa, with an increased chance along the Canadian border.

Sunday night’s forecast might be upgraded as minor geomagnetic storms are likely, following the effects of high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook, which may increase projections to a Kp index of five for early Monday morning.

Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible?

Northern Canada and Alaska have the highest likelihood of viewing the northern lights on both Saturday and Sunday nights. On Saturday, the phenomenon has a lesser, yet still possible forecast in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. On Sunday, the forecast extends into areas of South Dakota and Maine, with a higher chance along the Canadian border. (See maps below.)

Saturday night’s view line.

NOAA

Sunday night’s view line.

NOAA

What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights?

The northern lights are best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time while at a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution, according to NOAA. Aurora borealis is more visible throughout the winter as nights are longer, though it can still be seen throughout the year, depending on solar activity.

What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights?

NOAA recommends enabling night mode and disabling flash if using a smartphone, while also using a tripod to stabilize the image. With a regular camera, photography experts have recommended using a wide-angle lens, an aperture or F-stop of four or less and a focus set to the furthest possible setting.

Key Background

Estimates from NOAA and NASA indicate the northern lights will be more visible through early 2026 after activity on the sun’s surface peaked in late 2024. This peak, a “solar maximum” that occurs periodically during the sun’s 11-year cycle, marks an increase in solar events like coronal mass ejections and solar flares. These events disrupt Earth’s geomagnetic field and are responsible for creating the northern lights. Electrons from these events collide with molecules of oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere, causing them to become “excited” before releasing energy in the form of swirling, colorful lights.

Further Reading

ForbesNorthern Lights Displays Hit A 500-Year Peak In 2024—Here’s Where You Could Catch Aurora Borealis In 2025By Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/20/northern-lights-forecast-heres-where-aurora-borealis-may-appear-this-weekend/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

As long as the general public views stablecoins as merely a detour back into fiat currency, they will remain a niche option for payments.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06622-1.20%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.042-28.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/21 00:28
Share
Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 23:53
Share
Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009938-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08895+5.19%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002676+7.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

MoonBull $15K Giveaway Is Live: Grab Free Money With the Best New Upcoming Crypto as Cheems and Fartcoin Hold Momentum

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40