These Tiny Bees Just Changed the Way We Think About AI Models

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/01 20:32
THINK Token
THINK$0,01499-6,13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1286+0,78%
SPACE ID
ID$0,158-4,41%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Related Works
  2. Method
  3. Results and Discussion
  4. Conclusion and References

4. Results and Discussion

Table 1. Performance metrics of pretrained models on Day 5 set-1 vs. set-2 datasets sorted by Accuracy. Shaded rows show models failing our performance threshold for further consideration. Bold numbers represent either the largest model or best-scores.

\ Our initial model selection (Table 1), demonstrates these models’ ability to re-id reed bees over a short 4 hour period.

\ Table 2. Re-identification and retro-identification accuracy of selected models. Models trained on day 1 and tested on days 2–5 chronologically are labelled as Re-Identification, and models trained on day 5 and tested on days 4-1 backwards are labelled as Retro-Identification. Re-id and retro-id accuracies are plotted as blue and orange sparklines respectively. Bold numbers represent best accuracy for that specific dataset.

\ For comprehensive analysis using all datasets, we chose models with Accuracy > 0.40 (and F1 score > 0.35), seven in total (unshaded in Table 1). Notably, the mnasnet0_75, a very small network with only 1.91M parameters, outperformed many of its larger counterparts. This suggests that smaller models that are practical for their training and inference speed may be useful and underscores the need to consider a range of network architectures for suitability in specific domains. The regnet and mnasnet architectures demonstrated superior performance for our problem.

\ The comparative assessment of re- and retro-id across our five day experiment for all seven models appears in Table 2 while Figure 2 demonstrates re- and retro-id accuracy of the top performing model (regnety32gf). We found a decline in day-to-day re-id accuracy for all models, consistent with findings from [16]. A similar trend was observed in retro-id for almost all of the models, as demonstrated by the sparkline graphs in the Table 2. Additionally, a two-tailed t-test of the mean accuracies across the days revealed no significant difference in the trends of re- and retro-id average accuracies (t-Stat=0.725, p=0.495) for our reed bee dataset, thus confirming our initial hypothesis.

\ Retro-id of animal subjects after the fact, and tracking their appearances back through an experiment, can offer a more efficient approach than the conventional chronological re-id. This might be the case when many insects fail to complete a study or when only a few exhibit a target behaviour. For instance, if we were monitoring honeybee hives for bees returning with a specific pollen colour [17] indicative of an invasive weed [1, 10], not many arrivals would be expected to meet our criteria from the thousands of departures each day. Yet if a bee does arrive meeting our criterion, we might like to establish when she departed to estimate her travel time/distance, or even identify from the dance she watched on the honeycomb which direction she is likely to have flown [22, 23]. Trying to id every insect of the large number that leaves the hive, then re-id them again as they return is infeasible and unnecessary. Our retro-id approach would be suitable in this application. Similarly, reed bees share nests and interact semi-socially, making individual identification in natural settings over long periods of time difficult. Using retro-id we only need to annotate data and train algorithms to recognise reed bees that last the full length of an experiment, which would in turn allow us to track complex behaviour and help us understand how often and for how long reed bees forage.

\ Combining re-id and retro-id provides flexibility to conduct analyses in both temporal directions. Since accuracy decreases gradually as we move away from the training day, if it’s possible to identify an individual of interest midway through an experiment, it would also be advantageous to train models on data from that day. We could then apply both retro- and re-id to potentially reduce the impacts of poor identification performance at temporal extremes.

\ Domain adaptation [9] is another interesting approach for re-identification that treats changes in appearance over a long period of time as a domain shift. Networks that can find and learn domain-invariant features can be trained as effective re-identification models [16], an approach worth exploring in the future for retro-identification as well.

\ Overall, our results suggest that retro-identification is a viable and valuable alternative to re-id for longitudinal studies. It is especially helpful when there is an expectation of high subject attrition or late identification of key subjects. Retro-identification is resource-efficient as it allows users to conduct data annotation and model training only on individual experimental subjects of known interest.

5. Conclusion

In this study, we examined the applicability of retro-identification, a conceptual approach and practical, simple technique that identifies past occurrences of experimental subjects in archival image data, in contrast to previous forward-looking re-identification approaches. To demonstrate the approach, we developed a challenging reed bee re-identification dataset of 15 individuals recorded over 5 days. From a pool of 17 transfer learning-based image classification models, 7 were selected for analysis based on their performance on training and test datasets captured over a short 4-hour time frame. Subsequently, we trained the top7 models on Day 1 data, and evaluated their performance on long time frame data in the form of sequences of subsequent data from Day 2 to Day 5 data. And we did the reverse, training the models on Day 5 data and testing our approach by retro-identifying individuals back through the preceding days of data in the archive to Day 1. We found no statistical evidence of differences between re- and retro- identification accuracy, underscoring the potential of retro-identification in longitudinal studies to help manage the sometimes infeasible demands of forward re-identification on large numbers of experimental test subjects, many of whom may ultimately not contribute any useful data to an experimental outcome.

References

[1] Kathryn L. Batchelor, Karen L. Bell, Mariana Campos, and Bruce L. Webber. Can honey bees be used to detect rare plants? Taking an eDNA approach to find the last plants in a weed eradication program. Environmental DNA, 5(6):1516– 1526, 2023. 4

\ [2] Franziska Boenisch, Benjamin Rosemann, Benjamin Wild, David Dormagen, Fernando Wario, and Tim Landgraf. Tracking All Members of a Honey Bee Colony Over Their Lifetime Using Learned Models of Correspondence. Frontiers in Robotics and AI, 5:35, 2018. 1, 2

\ [3] Parzival Borlinghaus, Frederic Tausch, and Luca Rettenberger. A Purely Visual Re-ID Approach for Bumblebees (Bombus terrestris). Smart Agricultural Technology, 3: 100135, 2023. 2

\ [4] James D. Crall, Nick Gravish, Andrew M. Mountcastle, and Stacey A. Combes. BEEtag: A Low-Cost, Image-Based Tracking System for the Study of Animal Behavior and Locomotion. PLoS ONE, 10(9):e0136487, 2015. 1, 2

\ [5] Adam L. Cronin and Michael P. Schwarz. Life Cycle and Social Behavior in a Heathland Population of Exoneura robusta (Hymenoptera: Apidae): Habitat Influences Opportunities for Sib Rearing in a Primitively Social Bee. Annals of the Entomological Society of America, 92(5):707–716, 1999. 2

\ [6] Jia Deng, Wei Dong, Richard Socher, Li-Jia Li, Kai Li, and Li Fei-Fei. ImageNet: A large-scale hierarchical image database. 2009 IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pages 248–255, 2009. 3

\ [7] R. L. Dennis, R. C. Newberry, H.-W. Cheng, and I. Estevez. Appearance Matters: Artificial Marking Alters Aggression and Stress. Poultry Science, 87(10):1939–1946, 2008. 1

\ [8] Hiruni Samadi Galpayage Dona, Cwyn Solvi, Amelia Kowalewska, Kaarle Makel ¨ a, HaDi MaBouDi, and Lars ¨ Chittka. Do bumble bees play? Animal Behaviour, 194: 239–251, 2022. 2

\ [9] Yaroslav Ganin, Evgeniya Ustinova, Hana Ajakan, Pascal Germain, Hugo Larochelle, Franc¸ois Laviolette, Mario March, and Victor Lempitsky. Domain-Adversarial Training of Neural Networks. Journal of Machine Learning Research, 17(59):1–35, 2016. 4

\ [10] Linden Gillbank. Hawkweeds: a recent discovery in Victoria’s Alps and a taxonomic name change, 2013. Accessed: 2024-05-22, https://invasives.org.au/blog/hawkweeds-arecent-discovery-in-victorias-alps-and-a-taxonomic-namechange/. 4

\ [11] Gerald Kastberger, Sarah Radloff, and Gerhard Kranner. Individuality of wing patterning in Giant honey bees (Apis laboriosa). Apidologie, 34(3):311–318, 2003. 2

\ [12] Shengcai Liao, Yang Hu, Xiangyu Zhu, and Stan Z. Li. Person Re-Identification by Local Maximal Occurrence Representation and Metric Learning. 2015 IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), pages 2197–2206, 2015. 2

\ [13] Giuseppe Lisanti, Iacopo Masi, Andrew D. Bagdanov, and Alberto Del Bimbo. Person Re-Identification by Iterative ReWeighted Sparse Ranking. IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence, 37(8):1629–1642, 2015. 2

\ [14] Danielle P. Mersch, Alessandro Crespi, and Laurent Keller. Tracking Individuals Shows Spatial Fidelity Is a Key Regulator of Ant Social Organization. Science, 340(6136):1090– 1093, 2013. 1, 2

\ [15] Luke Meyers, Josue Rodr ´ ´ıguez Cordero, Carlos Corrada Bravo, Fanfan Noel, Jose Agosto-Rivera, Tugrul Giray, and ´ Remi M ´ egret. Towards Automatic Honey Bee Flower-Patch ´ Assays with Paint Marking Re-Identification. arXiv, 2023. 1, 2

\ [16] Nihal Murali, Jonathan Schneider, Joel D. Levine, and Graham W. Taylor. Classification and Re-Identification of Fruit Fly Individuals Across Days with Convolutional Neural Networks. 2019 IEEE Winter Conference on Applications of Computer Vision (WACV), 00:570–578, 2019. 1, 2, 4

\ [17] Thi Nha Ngo, Dan Jeric Arcega Rustia, En-Cheng Yang, and Ta-Te Lin. Automated monitoring and analyses of honey bee pollen foraging behavior using a deep learning-based imaging system. Computers and Electronics in Agriculture, 187: 106239, 2021. 4

\ [18] Stephen M. Pizer, E. Philip Amburn, John D. Austin, Robert Cromartie, Ari Geselowitz, Trey Greer, Bart ter Haar Romeny, John B. Zimmerman, and Karel Zuiderveld. Adaptive histogram equalization and its variations. Computer Vision, Graphics, and Image Processing, 39(3):355–368, 1987. 3

\ [19] Florian Schroff, Dmitry Kalenictbhenko, and J.ames Philbin. FaceNet: A Unified Embedding for Face Recognition and Clustering. 2015 IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), pages 815–823, 2015. 2

\ [20] Yaniv Taigman, Ming Yang, Marc’ Aurelio Ranzato, and Lior Wolf. DeepFace: Closing the Gap to Human-Level Performance in Face Verification. 2014 IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pages 1701– 1708, 2014. 2

\ [21] Frederic Tausch, Simon Stock, Julian Fricke, and Olaf Klein. Bumblebee Re-Identification Dataset. 2020 IEEE Winter Applications of Computer Vision Workshops (WACVW), 00:35– 37, 2020. 1

\ [22] Fernando Wario, Benjamin Wild, Margaret J. Couvillon, Raul Rojas, and Tim Landgraf. Automatic methods for long-term tracking and the detection and decoding of communication dances in honeybees. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, 3:103, 2015. 4

\ [23] Fernando Wario, Benjamin Wild, Raul Rojas, and Tim Landgraf. Automatic detection and decoding of honey bee waggle dances. PLOS ONE, 12(12):e0188626, 2017. 4

\ [24] Shangxuan Wu, Ying-Cong Chen, Xiang Li, An-Cong Wu, Jin-Jie You, and Wei-Shi Zheng. An Enhanced Deep Feature Representation for Person Re-Identification. 2016 IEEE Winter Conference on Applications of Computer Vision (WACV), pages 1–8, 2016. 2

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Asaduz Zaman, Dept. of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University, Australia ([email protected]);

(2) Vanessa Kellermann, Dept. of Environment and Genetics, School of Agriculture, Biomedicine, and Environment, La Trobe University, Australia ([email protected]);

(3) Alan Dorin, Dept. of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University, Australia ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,446-2,22%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002548-9,48%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,446-2,22%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09789-3,59%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0,0003369-3,85%
Share
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003368-2,68%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01215-3,72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers