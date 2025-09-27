Theta Capital Management targets $200 million for blockchain fund

Key Takeaways
- Theta Capital Management launches its fifth blockchain-focused fund, Theta Blockchain Ventures V, aiming to raise $200 million.
- The fund plans to invest in 10-15 digital asset venture funds, targeting a 25% net IRR.
Theta Capital Management, an Amsterdam-based investment firm, today launched Theta Blockchain Ventures V, targeting $200 million to invest in 10-15 digital asset venture funds with a 25% target net IRR.
The fund represents the firm’s fifth blockchain-focused venture, reflecting continued institutional interest in digital assets within Amsterdam’s expanding VC ecosystem.
