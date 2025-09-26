Theta Capital plans to raise $200 million for its new blockchain fund of funds

PANews reported on September 26th that Theta Capital Management is raising $200 million for its latest blockchain fund-of-funds, aiming to capitalize on early-stage blockchain investment opportunities amidst a period of sluggish venture capital investment in the sector. Prospectus indicate that the new fund, Theta Blockchain Ventures V, will allocate capital to 10 to 15 venture capital firms focused on digital assets. The fund's target net internal rate of return (IRR) is 25%. A Theta spokesperson confirmed the details of the fundraising plan.

Theta Capital Management currently manages approximately $1.2 billion. Theta's portfolio includes well-known cryptocurrency venture capital firms such as Pantera Capital, CoinFund, Polychain Capital, and Dragonfly.