This AI Content System Works Better Than 80% Of the Slop on the Internet

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/10 14:56
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1484-9.67%

A Proven Step-by-Step Approach to Supercharge Your Content Creation Using AI

The content creation process is essential, but it's also time-consuming.Even with a system in place, the constant iteration, refining, and adjusting can still leave you feeling bogged down.

Your goal isn’t just more content; it’s content that works; produced quickly and efficiently.

The truth is AI isn’t a magic wand. It’s a tool, and to truly get the most out of it, you need a structured approach.

This system is exactly that. It’s about eliminating inefficiencies and using AI to create high-quality content faster, with 80% of the work done for you.

Here’s how you do it:

Step #1: Content Audience

Before AI can do the heavy lifting, it needs to understand one key thing: who it’s writing for. Without a clear picture of your audience, AI will generate content that misses the mark.

What you need to feed AI about your customers:

  • Who they are (age, role, interests)
  • What problems they’re dealing with
  • The language they use (tone, culture, jargon)
  • What keywords they search for
  • What they care about (interests)

This is where the work begins. Get this right, and AI will produce content that resonates deeply with your target audience.

In the next step👇 i will give you my secret prompt, not only to do the research for you, but also generates 50 fresh ideas to give you a head start. Keep reading

Step #2: Content Ideas

With a clear understanding of your audience, it’s time to build out your content ideas. The best part? You don’t have to brainstorm blindly. Your content ideas should come directly from your customer research.

Here’s how to generate ideas:

  • What does your product do for the customer? The job to be done.
  • Make a list of their top 10 problems.
  • Break each down into smaller, more specific challenges.
  • Visualize the customer’s journey and the steps they take to complete the job.
  • Identify challenges, inefficiencies, or wishes they have while completing this task.
  • Suggest creative, out-of-the-box solutions they might not have thought of.
  • List their interests, social groups, slang, and preferences.

👆This research provides a goldmine of ideas, but if that’s still not enough, I’ve got you the prompt to research your customers and generate 50 fresh content ideas instantly:

→ Content Research + 50 Content Ideas

And if it’s STILL not enough, here is 7 creative ways to generate even more ideas!

Like reading The Ai Spiel? Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Subscribe

Step #3: The Content Structure

Now that you’ve got ideas, it’s time to organize them.

The most effective content structure — specially for B2B and service businesses — is the waterfall method. This involves starting with a strong pillar piece of content and extracting micro-content for distribution across multiple platforms.

Here’s the process:

  • Produce your pillar content.
  • Extract micro-content.
  • Break down formats for each platform.
  • Create a distribution schedule (calendar).

For example:

  • Pillar content: A comprehensive guide or in-depth article on the main problem your customer faces.
  • Mini-content: Smaller breakdowns, like “7 ways to solve this problem.”
  • Content formats: "How-to” Blog posts, Long Youtube Podcasts, Short reels, Infographics.

This system ensures that every piece of content works in harmony and maximizes the value of your initial creation.

Step #4: The Content Formats

Too often, marketers make the mistake of treating content formats as interchangeable. But that’s a fast track to producing content that lacks depth and doesn’t perform.

You need to identify the formats that resonate most with your audience and then break them down to their core elements:

  1. Research and identify what content formats perform best in your niche
  2. Pick ones that match best with your plan
  3. Break down each format down to the smallest details and formulas

For example, in B2B with a CRM app, some top-performing content formats might include:

  • How-to articles (specific 3 types of how-tos).
  • Ultimate guides (comprehensive, one-stop resources).
  • Listicles (bullet points or numbered lists of helpful tips).

For each of these formats, break them down exactly like a formula:

  1. Header → [X] Steps to Make Doing [Y] [Z Times] Simpler
  2. Hook → Start with the customer problem, agitate, give solution
  3. Body Content → Break down steps 1 by 1 and give practical solutions
  4. Conclusion
  5. Call to Action (CTA)

Once AI knows the formula, it can generate content that matches these high-performing formats.

Step #5: Content Prompts

The key to unlocking AI’s potential is writing clear, specific prompts.

Without the right instructions, AI will generate generic content. With the right prompts, it becomes an extension of your team, producing high-quality drafts that only need minimal editing.

For example, to write a “how-to” article, you should structure the prompt like this:

\

This level of detail ensures that AI produces content that feels human and fits your exact needs.

Conclusion

This is your playbook for creating content faster and smarter using AI. By following this system, you’ll cut down the time it takes to produce high-quality content by 80%.

AI isn’t a replacement for your expertise, it’s a tool that amplifies your ability to execute, making you more efficient without sacrificing quality.

With these steps and prompts, you’ll streamline your content creation process, free up your time, and put your energy into higher-value activities.

How you use AI to make your content process faster and easier? Share your secret with me in comments!

Subscribe to The AI Spiel now to read more: https://aispiel.substack.com/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011632+61.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-7.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Share
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486-8.72%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06145-0.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.49+1.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Everything You Need to Know About Dead Code