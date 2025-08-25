This Altcoin Is A 12,500% Crypto Bet Until 2028, Says Arthur Hayes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:00
Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field.

His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.
With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage.

Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control.

For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition but about evolution, about laying the groundwork for a system that prioritizes transparency and equity over secrecy and inequality.

As a journalist, Jake’s articles are crafted with the precision of a scholar and the passion of a true believer. He provides not only news but also thoughtful analysis that connects the dots between daily developments and larger economic theories. His work is a beacon for those lost in the technical jargon often associated with crypto discussions, illuminating the practical implications and benefits of these technologies.

In summary, Jake Simmons is not just reporting on a revolution; he wants to be part of it, fully committed to enhancing public understanding and adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. His work is more than just a collection of articles; it’s a resource, a guide, and a companion for anyone ready to explore the potential of this digital frontier. Whether you are taking your first steps into crypto or are a veteran looking to stay on top of the latest trends, Jake’s insights provide clarity and foresight in an often unpredictable industry. Join him on this journey to reshape the world of finance, one post at a time.

You can engage with his latest takes on Twitter: @realJakeSimmons.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/this-altcoin-12500-crypto-bet-2028-arthur-hayes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Highlights: Three firms are planning a $1B Solana treasury to create one of the largest single-asset crypto funds. The proposal, if implemented, could influence the price and liquidity of Solana. Corporate treasuries are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana gaining ground among major institutional players. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are raising $1 billion to create a large Solana-focused treasury, according to a Bloomberg report. The three firms are holding talks with investors while working on plans to acquire a publicly traded company. They intend to transform the acquired entity into a digital asset treasury business dedicated to Solana. This approach would allow the firms to consolidate resources and create one of the largest single-asset treasuries in the market. According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion to acquire Solana (SOL), which would mark the largest treasury dedicated to the token. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the… pic.twitter.com/jz8CsmTZTe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 25, 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in early September, giving the group a short timeline for execution. Market observers see the proposed fund as an extension of strategies pioneered by corporate treasuries that first concentrated on Bitcoin. While many firms still favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin are focusing on Solana because of its rapid growth and expanding use cases. This coordinated initiative signals growing institutional interest in digital assets outside the two dominant cryptocurrencies. Analysts argue that the new raise of $1 billion is a testament to the belief in the potential of Solana remaining one of the top blockchain networks. Institutional Interest Builds Around Solana Treasury The Solana Foundation has already supported the plan, which lends credence to the campaign. Market analysts believe that creating an exclusive treasury would aid in decreasing the circulating supply of Solana. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said that institutional support of this scale could attract more developers and ecosystem projects. This strategy mirrors a trend among corporate treasuries. MicroStrategy made the idea of owning Bitcoin popular among many businesses, but firms rapidly diversified into Solana, BNB, and XRP. Publicly traded companies currently possess over 6 million SOL, as per available data. One such project is Upexi, which has obtained a $200 million credit line to expand its Solana reserves. SOL Strategies holds more than 420,000 Solana tokens in its treasury and is preparing for a Nasdaq listing. JUST IN: Solana treasury company @UpexiTreasury has surpassed 2 million $SOL in holdings, now worth $334M. In July, Upexi raised $200M and acquired over 1.26M $SOL, growing its treasury by 172%. pic.twitter.com/2DHwTOfOXF — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 5, 2025 Solana has gained popularity owing to its scalability, low fees, and speed. It powers a wide range of decentralized finance platforms, gaming projects, and consumer-facing applications. The network also gained traction during last year’s surge in memecoin trading. As a result, institutional players are taking notice, and they now view Solana as a strong alternative to Ethereum. Market Implications and Price Trends The proposed treasury could influence the trajectory of SOL’s price. Meanwhile, none of the companies have confirmed the plans as of press time. At the same time, Solana’s price action has shown strong momentum. SOL is trading at $199.42 after dropping 4.16% in the past day. The trading volume has increased by 997.33% to $13.46 billion, signaling robust activity. Its market capitalization stands at $107.77 billion, and it has gained 10.45% in the past week and 5.49% in the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Solana
SOL$198.42-3.30%
NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The
BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

Bitmine Ethereum
