This Hidden $0.000293 Presale Is Tipped to Outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum Combined

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 03:00
Bitcoin and Ethereum Struggle as Market Sentiment Worsens

Bitcoin and Ethereum, the giants of crypto, are once again under fire from market realities that refuse to bend to hype.

Bitcoin (BTC) has slipped below $112,000, with prices now hovering near $108,909.90, down 4.27% in 24 hours. A looming “death cross” on the 4-hour chart, paired with declining retail demand, paints a bearish picture. Large-volume holders are cashing out aggressively, fueling fears of further sell-offs.

Chart64624677 3

BTC/USD | Source: TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has fared no better, breaking beneath the critical $4,000 level to trade at $3,924.62, a 5.81% daily drop. ETF outflows, fading futures activity, and weakening technicals now confirm bearish momentum. Popular analysts call ETH’s trajectory “a bear market in disguise,” down more than 20% from its August highs.

Chart64624677 4

ETH/USD | TradingView

Meanwhile, over $1.65 billion in leveraged crypto positions have been liquidated across the market in recent days, highlighting the risk-heavy environment facing traditional majors.

Investors Seek Refuge Beyond the Majors

The narrative is clear: as Bitcoin and Ethereum stagnate under regulation, whale exits, and technical fatigue, capital is rotating elsewhere. Polymarket traders are even pricing a heightened chance of a U.S. government shutdown, a risk narrative that further drains liquidity from the top coins.

In this environment, presales with real mechanics, security, and viral potential are gaining traction. One such project, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), is quietly rewriting the rules of meme coins.

MAGAX: The Meme-to-Earn Presale at Just $0.000293

At Stage 2 of its presale, MAGAX is priced at only $0.000293 per token, with funds raised already hitting $108,538 of a $115,647 cap. Early participants are staring at a projected 153× ROI should the project hit its later-stage price targets.

Chart64624677 1

Unlike speculative tokens with no backbone, MAGAX introduces AI-driven utility to the meme coin space. Built around Loomint’s detection system, the platform rewards meme creators and promoters automatically when content goes viral.

CertiK-Audited and Backed by Transparent Tokenomics

Security has long been the Achilles heel of presale projects. MAGAX counters this with a CertiK audit, passed with zero critical issues, a rare green light in today’s market. An internal review added layers of unit testing and integration security, reinforcing the ecosystem’s credibility.

  • Total Supply: 1 trillion MAGAX
  • Presale Allocation: 100 billion tokens (10%)
  • Referral Bonuses: 7% for referrers, 5% for friends
  • Stages: 50 rounds, each with rising prices — Stage 50 expected at $0.015

Every token purchase, referral, and bonus is recorded and tracked, eliminating the murky mechanics that plague most presales.

A Utility-Driven Meme Economy

Where traditional meme coins rely on hype alone, MAGAX introduces multi-layered utility to keep demand consistent and value sustained:

  • AI Meme Detection: Viral memes identified on platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram are rewarded in MAGAX.
  • Staking & Passive Yield: Long-term holders can stake for consistent returns.
  • DAO Governance: Token holders vote on platform updates and policies.
  • Referral & Booster Programs: Incentives for growth and visibility with capped rewards to prevent abuse.
  • Deflationary Mechanics: Token burns and locks help maintain scarcity, driving price pressure upward.

Together, these mechanics redefine meme coins as productive assets rather than fleeting speculation.

Why the Timing Matters

The presale is already progressing at speed. At Stage 2 ($0.000293), buyers lock in MAGAX at a fraction of its later-stage cost. By Stage 12, the token price climbs to $0.000665, and by the final Stage 50, it’s projected at $0.015.

Chart64624677 2

For investors, that’s a staggering delta: the difference between getting in early and paying 50× more in under a year.

Stage 2 Is Moving Fast — Don’t Miss It

Bitcoin and Ethereum may dominate headlines, but their growth curves are flattening. The next wave of innovation is coming from presales like MAGAX, where AI, memes, and blockchain collide to fuel the viral economy.

Stage 2 is moving fast. If Bitcoin and Ethereum can stumble, MAGAX can sprint. Buy your MAGAX tokens now at $0.000293 before the next price lift.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
