This is How Chainlink and Polymarket Could Change Crypto Bets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 04:09
DAR Open Network
D$0.03649+7.83%
Threshold
T$0.01674+2.26%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199332+1.71%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05372+2.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09583-1.25%

Chainlink and Polymarket announced a partnership, aiming to use decentralized oracle technology to quickly resolve bets on-chain. These measures can make bet resolutions faster and more reliable.

The two firms are also interested in applying this technology for more subjective bets, as Chainlink’s oracles specialize in concrete data like asset prices. Ideally, Polymarket could reduce resolution risks in all categories.

Chainlink, a major blockchain infrastructure firm, has been making huge partnerships lately, attempting to target China’s RWA market and securing a large contract with the US government.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Today’s announcement is slightly less grandiose, but still significant: Chainlink is partnering up with Polymarket.

According to the firm’s press release, Chainlink is aiming to help Polymarket’s speed and accuracy. The company will employ its decentralized oracle networks to automatically settle asset price-related markets to reduce latency and tampering risks.

This should allow many bet categories to resolve on-chain almost instantaneously. For now, it only applies to prediction markets covered by Chainlink Data Streams, ie, token prices, but this could change in the future.

Potential for Growth

Specifically, Chainlink mentioned exploring this technology for some of Polymarket’s more subjective betting categories, but it didn’t make any firm commitments. Still, many of the platform’s largest recent bets have involved events like celebrity gossip and sports outcomes.

It’d be ideal to reduce reliance on social voting mechanisms for these markets, especially if they’re going to become a significant portion of the firm’s total volume.

Kalshi, for its part, is already planning to make sports betting a major revenue stream, so the competition is bending in that direction.

Chainlink added that this Polymarket update is already live on Polygon mainnet, enabling users to create “robust prediction markets around… hundreds of crypto trading pairs.” If these solutions prove popular with Polymarket’s user base, this partnership could deepen for new technological applications.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/chainlink-polymarket-partner-on-chain-predictions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010715+5.90%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006237+7.92%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001148+8.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

The latest reported “wrench attack,” in which criminals targeted individuals for their crypto holdings, occurred in the suburbs of Paris this week.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02807+5.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 03:19
Share
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence