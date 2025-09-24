The post This is How You Could Buy Property With Bitcoin in Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese investment firm Merchant Bankers (MBK Co.,Ltd) announced on September 22 a Bitcoin-based real estate settlement service intended to facilitate cross-border property payments for overseas investors. Trading resumed on September 24 after a national holiday, with the stock rising from ¥278 to a peak of ¥319 intraday before closing at ¥281, reflecting investor attention to the new service and potential operational implications. Sponsored Sponsored Announcement and Market Reaction The Tokyo Stock Exchange paused trading on September 23 for a national holiday, so investors resumed transactions on September 24. The stock reached ¥319 intraday, a ¥41 increase from the previous close of ¥ 278, before ending the day at ¥ 281, up approximately 1.44%. Weekly stock chart for MBK Co., Ltd Source: Tradingview Market observers noted that the rise corresponded with investor interest in the newly announced Bitcoin-based settlement service and the possible effects on cross-border property transactions. How the Service Works and Rollout Plans The platform requires overseas purchasers to send the Bitcoin equivalent of the purchase price to a wallet held with a licensed crypto exchange. Simultaneously, Merchant Bankers remits the agreed yen amount to the property seller. The synchronized settlement helps coordinate the timing of fund transfers and reduces delays commonly seen in conventional international wire payments. Sponsored Sponsored The operational framework was developed in collaboration with regulated crypto-exchange partners, using experience from prior arrangements with BTC Box and Estonia’s Angoo Fintech. Rollout will focus on two channels. First, domestic real estate brokers serving foreign clients may use the service when facilitating property purchases. Second, the company plans to provide access through its overseas subsidiaries—MBK ASIA LIMITED in Hong Kong and Estonian Japan Trading Company AS—partnering with local investors purchasing Japanese properties. Strategic and Regulatory Considerations Merchant Bankers does not currently hold Bitcoin as a corporate asset but… The post This is How You Could Buy Property With Bitcoin in Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese investment firm Merchant Bankers (MBK Co.,Ltd) announced on September 22 a Bitcoin-based real estate settlement service intended to facilitate cross-border property payments for overseas investors. Trading resumed on September 24 after a national holiday, with the stock rising from ¥278 to a peak of ¥319 intraday before closing at ¥281, reflecting investor attention to the new service and potential operational implications. Sponsored Sponsored Announcement and Market Reaction The Tokyo Stock Exchange paused trading on September 23 for a national holiday, so investors resumed transactions on September 24. The stock reached ¥319 intraday, a ¥41 increase from the previous close of ¥ 278, before ending the day at ¥ 281, up approximately 1.44%. Weekly stock chart for MBK Co., Ltd Source: Tradingview Market observers noted that the rise corresponded with investor interest in the newly announced Bitcoin-based settlement service and the possible effects on cross-border property transactions. How the Service Works and Rollout Plans The platform requires overseas purchasers to send the Bitcoin equivalent of the purchase price to a wallet held with a licensed crypto exchange. Simultaneously, Merchant Bankers remits the agreed yen amount to the property seller. The synchronized settlement helps coordinate the timing of fund transfers and reduces delays commonly seen in conventional international wire payments. Sponsored Sponsored The operational framework was developed in collaboration with regulated crypto-exchange partners, using experience from prior arrangements with BTC Box and Estonia’s Angoo Fintech. Rollout will focus on two channels. First, domestic real estate brokers serving foreign clients may use the service when facilitating property purchases. Second, the company plans to provide access through its overseas subsidiaries—MBK ASIA LIMITED in Hong Kong and Estonian Japan Trading Company AS—partnering with local investors purchasing Japanese properties. Strategic and Regulatory Considerations Merchant Bankers does not currently hold Bitcoin as a corporate asset but…

This is How You Could Buy Property With Bitcoin in Japan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 18:56
1
1$0.013976-1.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.06269+3.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,016.88+0.13%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009999-10.61%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24981+3.98%

Japanese investment firm Merchant Bankers (MBK Co.,Ltd) announced on September 22 a Bitcoin-based real estate settlement service intended to facilitate cross-border property payments for overseas investors.

Trading resumed on September 24 after a national holiday, with the stock rising from ¥278 to a peak of ¥319 intraday before closing at ¥281, reflecting investor attention to the new service and potential operational implications.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Announcement and Market Reaction

The Tokyo Stock Exchange paused trading on September 23 for a national holiday, so investors resumed transactions on September 24. The stock reached ¥319 intraday, a ¥41 increase from the previous close of ¥ 278, before ending the day at ¥ 281, up approximately 1.44%.

Weekly stock chart for MBK Co., Ltd Source: Tradingview

Market observers noted that the rise corresponded with investor interest in the newly announced Bitcoin-based settlement service and the possible effects on cross-border property transactions.

How the Service Works and Rollout Plans

The platform requires overseas purchasers to send the Bitcoin equivalent of the purchase price to a wallet held with a licensed crypto exchange.

Simultaneously, Merchant Bankers remits the agreed yen amount to the property seller. The synchronized settlement helps coordinate the timing of fund transfers and reduces delays commonly seen in conventional international wire payments.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The operational framework was developed in collaboration with regulated crypto-exchange partners, using experience from prior arrangements with BTC Box and Estonia’s Angoo Fintech.

Rollout will focus on two channels. First, domestic real estate brokers serving foreign clients may use the service when facilitating property purchases. Second, the company plans to provide access through its overseas subsidiaries—MBK ASIA LIMITED in Hong Kong and Estonian Japan Trading Company AS—partnering with local investors purchasing Japanese properties.

Strategic and Regulatory Considerations

Merchant Bankers does not currently hold Bitcoin as a corporate asset but is evaluating management approaches for any cryptocurrency accumulated through the service.

The company also intends to offer its 19 urban properties, valued at approximately $56 million (JPY 8.2 billion), to overseas buyers via the platform. Its annual rental income is around $4.7 million (JPY 700 million), producing mid–single-digit yields.

Regulatory oversight by Japan’s Financial Services Agency and other authorities will be a factor in the service’s adoption. Compliance, custody arrangements, and anti-money laundering controls are likely to influence whether cryptocurrency-based settlement can be widely used in the domestic market.

Globally, only a limited number of property transactions currently use cryptocurrency, and adoption depends on regulatory clarity and risk management. For Merchant Bankers, the service represents a mechanism to facilitate foreign investment while incorporating digital-asset infrastructure in property transactions.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/japans-merchant-bankers-mbk-unveils-bitcoin-real-estate-settlement/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001251-1.72%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.012443-12.37%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.52-0.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,049.78+0.11%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004669-1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544+0.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats