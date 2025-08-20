‘This is Where Wealth is Built’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:09
As XRP trades under $3 again, market commentators are viewing it as another advantageous window to enter before the next big wave.

XRP touched $2.95 yesterday as Bitcoin dipped to the $114,000 level. The price movement sparked another wave of apprehension among investors who had anticipated sustained fireworks following the conclusion of the Ripple lawsuit. However, although the lawsuit ended last week, XRP has been more bearish since the short-lived pump triggered by the announcement.

Meanwhile, according to Coach JV, a widely followed XRP advocate, XRP trading under $3 again is “a massive blessing.”

Why XRP Under $3 is “a Massive Blessing”

He noted that while the majority panic during low-price periods, seasoned investors recognize this as the foundation of wealth-building. “This is where wealth is built,” he said.

Coach JV emphasized that financial growth comes from accumulating during sideways markets long before the next bull cycle begins.

He also used the analogy of farming to illustrate his point. Most people want to buy when the crops are ready for harvest—similar to when an asset is surging. But the smart money moves when the soil still looks bare.

To him, XRP at this stage is like fertile ground. It may seem uneventful to the impatient, but those with discipline will be the ones who eventually reap the rewards.

Essentially, Coach JV is suggesting that XRP remains undervalued at its current price around $3, and that it could be worth significantly more in the future. He believes those who accumulate now will be the biggest beneficiaries. As a result, he calls XRP under $3 a blessing for “cheap” accumulation.

“Unimaginable Wealth” in the Offing

Meanwhile, one commentator disagreed with the view, saying that XRP at $500—not $3—would be the true “massive blessing.”

In response, Coach JV remarked that when the day comes for $500 XRP, the reward will go to the “warriors” who remained patient and didn’t panic during the red days but continued to accumulate. He reiterated his belief that wealth is not built when the markets are green.

His latest commentary adds to his series of inspirational tweets urging XRP investors not to despair amid fluctuating prices. Coach JV previously said that one day, loyal XRP holders will wake up to “unimaginable wealth.”

He believes XRP’s price could eventually soar high enough to transform lives, especially for retail investors.

Currently, most XRP holders own fewer than 500 tokens, with hopes pinned on the price hitting triple- or even four-digit levels.

At $100 per XRP, holders of 25,000 tokens could see $2.5 million, while those with 500 tokens would need prices in the thousands to realize life-changing gains.

Bolder predictions within the XRP community envision prices as high as $10,000. Meanwhile, such forecasts often overlook market cap implications and the resulting concentration of wealth among large holders.

