This is Why Polygon Upgrades Caused A Brief Delay Bug

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 08:35
Polygon’s price largely recovered after the team quickly repaired a bug that caused 10-15 minute transaction delays. These issues were a side effect of planned upgrades to the blockchain’s infrastructure.

CEO Sandeep Nailwal praised Polygon’s engineers for identifying the problem early and implementing a viable solution. He claimed that the firm will continue making ambitious technical upgrades despite growing pains like this.

Polygon’s Delay Bugs

Polygon, a major blockchain platform, has been fairly quiet for the last few months, but several important events occurred in the last few hours. Early this morning, Polygon’s team confirmed a technical issue, claiming that a node bug was causing transaction delays of 10-15 minutes.

Soon after, developers released a hard fork that apparently fixed the problem:

Soon after, Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal posted an in-depth explanation of this delay issue and the ensuing fix. Essentially, he claimed that a major upgrade was responsible for the issues.

Developers recently reimplemented some of Polygon’s blockchain architecture, attempting to make transactions faster and more efficient. Although the meat of this upgrade worked well, a faulty proposal accidentally caused some short-term instability.

Polygon engineers quickly identified and worked to solve this delay issue, creating hard forks to delete this faulty milestone and purge its code from the database.

This speedy fix evidently left a positive impression on the community, as Polygon’s MATIC token regained much of its losses from when the bug happened:

Polygon (MATIC) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko

Nailwal was very clear that these delays aren’t going to hamper Polygon’s ambitious upgrade plans. He claimed that any major upgrade will involve growing pains, but that the firm is still completely committed to improving on-chain capacity, reliability, and overall resilience. These speed modifications were just the first part of the plan.

Clearly, skilled and dedicated developers can help make these dreams a reality. If Polygon has any other unexpected delays while improving its infrastructure, we can hope that the team will resolve these issues with similar urgency.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/polygon-delay-bug-blockchain-upgrades-hard-fork/

