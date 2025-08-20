This under $5 crypto has potential to 75x in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/20 00:58
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04212-16.46%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000103-3.82%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe at $0.0019 could be the bold under-$5 crypto play for 2025, with 75x upside potential to $0.1425.

Table of Contents

  • Ripple: Slow-growing, safe, but not earth-shattering
  • Little Pepe: A meme token that feels real
  • Why the 75× talk isn’t just a daydream
  • Final thoughts: Where that 75x comes into play
Summary
  • Bitcoin soared past $120k, but LILPEPE’s presale whispers of a 75x rocket ride.
  • Audited, listed, and Layer-2 powered, LILPEPE presale at $0.0019 nears liftoff.
  • It blends meme hype with real crypto infrastructure.

Know that feeling when watching the news, and seeing Bitcoin dance above $120k, and wondering if there’s something else out there, something small that could trip into orbit? 

Let’s talk Ripple first: XRP is trading around $3.18, boosted by the recent SEC settlement buzz and growing institutional interest. That’s nice, steady, respectable gains, but it doesn’t kick your pulse like a rocket launch. 

Now picture this: a meme-inspired token called Little Pepe (LILPEPE) trades for just $0.0019 in its Stage 10 presale. And here’s the kicker: it’s being whispered to have 75x upside potential by some optimistic forecasts. Feels electric, right?

Ripple: Slow-growing, safe, but not earth-shattering

XRP’s recent jump above $3.20 came after the SEC lawsuit dismissal. It’s stable, backed by big-money adoption, and valuable for cross-border payments. But as a potential 75× mover? Not really. That price level feels baked in for now, a solid position, sure, but not a blockbuster gain. 

For those who are in it for compoundable, slow-and-steady accumulation, XRP fits. But for those dreaming of considerable, explosive growth, keep looking.

Little Pepe: A meme token that feels real

LILPEPE isn’t just another cartoon frog chasing hype. Stage 10 of its presale sells at $0.0019, up from $0.0018 in Stage 9. That’s already a 90% jump for early-bird investors who got in at Stage 1. 

It’s still alive; 97% of tokens in this stage are sold, and the next will go for $0.0020, another quick 5% boost even before listing. All of that sets up a juicy narrative ripe with urgency and optimism. But what gives it substance? First, LILPEPE is on CoinMarketCap, giving it visibility. 

It’s been audited by CertiK and FreshCoins.io, with no critical issues. It runs on its own Ethereum Layer-2 network, with a meme launchpad, anti-bot safeguards, and zero trading taxes. That’s not just flair, it’s infrastructure, the kind that can point to and say “that’s something real.” 

There’s also a $777k giveaway, with 10 people winning $77k each if they invest $100 and share some content. Plus, it’s confirmed for two centralized exchange listings, with a significant global listing on radar later in 2025. That could ignite real price action, especially once it goes live on exchanges.

Why the 75× talk isn’t just a daydream

Let’s do some light math. If someone is buying at $0.0019 and it eventually hits $0.1425, that’s a full 75x. Analysts are talking about $0.10—$0.14 in a complete bull cycle. At $0.003 (just initial listing), someone would be looking at around a 58% gain from Stage 10 alone. 

But if it truly charges toward $0.10 or beyond, the kind of returns to tell friends about starts making sense. In today’s world, everything feels inflated, from daily coffee prices to rent. Seeing something small that’s built with purpose, exciting, and auditable, it’s magnetic. 

Bitcoin’s strength feels like a wildcard; everything else starts to feel like “will this be next?” LILPEPE checks both boxes: tech credibility and community fever.

Final thoughts: Where that 75x comes into play

So what’s the takeaway? If someone asked, “Is there a crypto under $5 with real potential to surprise by 2025?”, this answer would be: Little Pepe feels like the underdog that has legs.

Buying in at $0.0019, watching a roadmap built with audits, L2 technology, launch infrastructure, and real traction. The word on the street is that it could reach $0.1425; if that happens, that’s the 75x return that’s easy to be excited about. This isn’t a cheesy “don’t miss out” push. It’s a friendly pull on the sleeve: a tiny token making real moves and earning curiosity. 

Feeling bold? This might be the one to watch, potentially a chance to turn pennies into headlines.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002154-4.69%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.55%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.82-3.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.44%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.272429-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022