This week's NFT transaction volume fell 22.65% month-on-month to US$104.5 million, one of the largest weekly declines in recent months.

By: PANews
2025/09/07 08:34
PANews reported on September 7th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 22.65% to $104.5 million over the past week, one of the largest single-week declines in recent months. The number of NFT buyers increased by 14.89% to 622,535, and the number of NFT sellers increased by 16.25% to 447,821. However, the number of NFT transactions decreased by 3.07% to 1,699,318.

Ethereum network transaction volume was $37.7 million, down 29.88% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $15.7 million, down 17.43%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $10.1 million, down 1.73%. BNB Chain network transaction volume was $9.5 million, down 23.59%. Bitcoin network transaction volume was $7.8 million, down 32.40%. Solana network transaction volume was $5.1 million, down 6.81%.

This week's high-value sales include:

  • CryptoPunks #5898 sold for 100 ETH ($445,786)
  • CryptoPunks #843 sold for 90.1 ETH ($403,268)
  • CryptoPunks #9721 sold for 81 ETH ($361,995 USD)
  • CryptoPunks #490 sold for 80 ETH ($345,757 USD)
  • Known Origin #88512 sold for 70 ETH ($307,384 USD)
Ripple steps out of SEC's shadow: Middle East becomes strategic location, listed company pushes XRP reserves to attract Saudi prince to invest

While reaching a settlement with the SEC, Ripple is rapidly restarting its global expansion in the Middle East, with Dubai becoming a key location for its layout of tokenized real-world assets. At the same time, on May 29, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International announced the completion of a $121 million private placement financing, and will transform into a crypto asset reserve strategy centered on XRP, with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud leading the investment with $100 million.
PANews2025/05/29 15:58
PA Daily | PumpFun's annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
