Three Days Grace Rocks Higher Than Ever With A Brand New Album

Three Days Grace’s Alienation debuts at No. 3 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, a new career best in the U.K. MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 21: Matt Walst of Three Days Grace performs at Circolo Magnolia on June 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

Three Days Grace’s album Alienation has arrived on the charts in a number of countries, and the group scores a new win in several places. The rock act’s latest – its eighth full-length – debuts across multiple U.K. rankings, and as it lands, the set delivers the outfit its most impressive appearance yet on the country’s rock list.

Three Days Grace Reaches a New High Point

Alienation opens at No. 3 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart this week. The placement is a new personal best for the Canadian band, which had never climbed higher than No. 8 on the ranking before this frame.

Comparing Three Days Grace’s Past Peaks

Before Alienation, Three Days Grace’s loftiest appearances on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart were both Human in 2015 and Explosions in 2022, as those two titles rose to No. 8. In 2018, Outsider pushed into the region as well, where it peaked at No. 10. That release also stands as the band’s only effort to spend more than one frame on the tally.

Four Top 10s On The Rock Tally

All four Three Days Grace projects that have reached the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart have managed to earn top 10 spots. Alienation joins Human, Explosions, and Outsider, giving the band a perfect record on the genre list.

Success Across Sales Rankings

Alienation starts at No. 31 on the Official Albums Sales chart, at No. 16 on the Official Album Downloads tally, and at No. 36 on the Official Physical Albums chart. These top 40 openings mark new career highs for Three Days Grace on each and every roster.

This latest full-length earns the group its fourth appearance on the sales and downloads rankings, and just its second on the physical list.

“Animal I Have Become” Still Charting

While the new full-length makes a splash, an older single also keeps the band present on one U.K.-based song chart. “Animal I Have Become” dips slightly on the Official Rock and Metal Singles list, sliding from No. 29 to No. 32. The track has now spent 12 weeks on the tally, peaking at No. 29, and it remains one of the classics from the outfit, even as fans snap up the latest project.