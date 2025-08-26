Three Major Firms Are Reportedly Planning a $1 Billion Solana Purchase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 06:58
According to reports, Galaxy Digital, Jump Trading, and Multicoin Capital are preparing to raise funds for a $1 billion Solana purchase. The large-scale deal aims to secure Solana’s liquidity, indicating that institutional investors are focusing on the network.

The plan arrives as Solana regains traction across decentralized finance, tokenization, and gaming. Low fees and high throughput continue to draw developers and users, and activity levels rank among the industry’s highest.

Major Investors Chase Solana Liquidity as Policy Attention Widens

Bloomberg said the firms aim to secure allocations on favorable terms and add depth to secondary markets.

In Europe, policymakers weigh technical options for a potential digital euro. The Financial Times noted that officials are evaluating public blockchains, with Ethereum and Solana under consideration.

No decision has emerged, but the discussion places Solana inside a policy conversation that stretches beyond private products.

Investor interest also expands in the US. Recently, BeInCrypto reported that VanEck filed for a Solana ETF tied to JitoSol, a liquid staking token.

If regulators approve it, institutions would gain a regulated path to Solana exposure that integrates staking yields with price performance.

ETF Delays Could Reshape the Near-Term Path

Regulatory timing remains uncertain. Earlier, the SEC postponed four Solana ETF applications from Bitwise, 21Shares, Canary Capital, and Marinade Finance. The agency set mid-October as the next deadline. The delays reflect a cautious approach to new crypto funds.

Developers, meanwhile, push throughput and finality. A governance proposal, Alpenglow (SIMD-0326), aims to cut block finality from 12.8 seconds to roughly 100–150 milliseconds. The design introduces a streamlined voting protocol, Votor, to reduce congestion and improve validator incentives as network demand climbs.

The potential $1 billion purchase would test market depth and strengthen order books. If approvals arrive, ETF filings broaden distribution options, while Alpenglow could reduce latency for high-frequency use cases.

Together, these tracks—capital, regulation, and performance—define Solana’s near-term setup.

None of the firms involved has issued public comments on the talks. Market desks will watch sizing, pricing, and lock-up terms, since execution choices can influence liquidity conditions.

Observers also track how staking products, validator economics, and custody controls evolve as institutions scale exposure. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) is trading at approximately $198.50.

Solana Price Chart. Source: BeInCrypto

Solana’s position now spans private investment strategies and public policy debates. If the purchase proceeds and regulators advance ETF paths, Solana could consolidate its role as a high-throughput platform that supports institutional workflows alongside retail activity.

If Alpenglow ships on schedule, latency and finality targets would align more closely with mainstream market infrastructure.

The post Three Major Firms Are Reportedly Planning a $1 Billion Solana Purchase appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/galaxy-jump-multicoin-billion-dollar-solana-purchase/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
