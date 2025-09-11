Three newly created wallets received over $200 million worth of ETH from FalconX in the past three hours.

By: PANews
2025/09/11 22:36
Ethereum
ETH$4,433.84+0.95%

PANews reported on September 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, in the past three hours, three newly created wallets received 46,347 ETH (worth US$204.4 million) from FalconX.

