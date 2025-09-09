Three Rate Cuts Coming: What This Means for Your Crypto Portfolio

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Three Rate Cuts Coming
The signals are getting stronger. Three rate cuts now seem likely before year-end.
This isn’t just market speculation anymore. The data is telling a clear story. And for crypto investors, this could be huge.
The Global Rate Cut Tsunami is Here
Here’s what caught my attention immediately. 88 rate cuts worldwide have happened this year already. That’s the most since 2020.
Think about that number for a moment. While the Fed stayed put, everyone else cut aggressively. Canada, the ECB, and dozens of other central banks moved first.
Bank of America calls this the third fastest global cutting cycle on record. The Fed is now playing catch-up, not leading.
I remember similar patterns before major market shifts. The writing is on the wall.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.