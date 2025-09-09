Three Rate Cuts Coming: What This Means for Your Crypto Portfolio

By: Medium
2025/09/09 20:45
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.02757+11.10%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002746+1.62%
Press enter or click to view image in full size
Three Rate Cuts Coming

The signals are getting stronger. Three rate cuts now seem likely before year-end.

This isn’t just market speculation anymore. The data is telling a clear story. And for crypto investors, this could be huge.

The Global Rate Cut Tsunami is Here

Here’s what caught my attention immediately. 88 rate cuts worldwide have happened this year already. That’s the most since 2020.

Think about that number for a moment. While the Fed stayed put, everyone else cut aggressively. Canada, the ECB, and dozens of other central banks moved first.

Bank of America calls this the third fastest global cutting cycle on record. The Fed is now playing catch-up, not leading.

I remember similar patterns before major market shifts. The writing is on the wall.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that the U.S. federal court made a final default judgment on the My
Union
U$0.01096+1.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016463-3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-10.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 13:21
Share
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

The heat of the primary market has decreased; in Q1 2025, venture capital funds in the AI industry were nearly US$20 billion, while US crypto venture capital financing in the same period was only US$861 million.
B
B$0.5942-4.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1501+14.66%
Share
PANews2025/03/17 09:24
Share
Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the address marked as “Cork Protocol Attacker 2” on the chain has transferred 1,410 ETH (worth approximately US$3.4 million) to
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-10.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,291.77-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein