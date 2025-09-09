Three Rate Cuts Coming: What This Means for Your Crypto Portfolio

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Three Rate Cuts Coming

The signals are getting stronger. Three rate cuts now seem likely before year-end.

This isn’t just market speculation anymore. The data is telling a clear story. And for crypto investors, this could be huge.

The Global Rate Cut Tsunami is Here

Here’s what caught my attention immediately. 88 rate cuts worldwide have happened this year already. That’s the most since 2020.

Think about that number for a moment. While the Fed stayed put, everyone else cut aggressively. Canada, the ECB, and dozens of other central banks moved first.

Bank of America calls this the third fastest global cutting cycle on record. The Fed is now playing catch-up, not leading.

I remember similar patterns before major market shifts. The writing is on the wall.