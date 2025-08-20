Thumzup Acquires Dogehash, Sets Eyes on Utility-Scale Dogecoin Mining

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/20 15:25
DeFi
DEFI$0.001795-12.73%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5573+0.70%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165+11.48%

TLDR:

  • Thumzup completes all-stock deal to acquire Dogehash, adding 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners for Dogecoin mining.
  • Dogehash shareholders receive 30.7M Thumzup shares; new Nasdaq ticker XDOG confirmed for fourth quarter 2025.
  • Mining operations focus on renewable energy sites in North America with additional rigs expected by year-end.
  • Combined platform plans Dogecoin Layer-2 staking via DeFi to enhance miner returns beyond block rewards.

Thumzup Media Corporation has announced plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies, marking a move into Dogecoin mining. The deal aims to merge Thumzup’s digital infrastructure with Dogehash’s industrial-scale mining operations. 

Shareholders will exchange their holdings for Thumzup stock, creating a new public entity. The combined company will operate under the Nasdaq ticker XDOG. This acquisition positions the firm to expand both mining capacity and digital asset strategies.

Thumzup Expands Into Dogecoin Mining

Thumzup’s acquisition of Dogehash brings 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners under its management. 

Parker Scott, CEO of Dogehash, said the company generates revenue directly from mining operations. These miners are concentrated at a renewable-energy data center in North America. Additional rigs are expected to be deployed later this year to increase production.

The company intends to leverage Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure through DeFi staking. This approach aims to boost miner returns beyond standard block rewards. Dogecoin offers fast settlement, low fees, and predictable issuance patterns. 

The combination of renewable power and high-efficiency rigs could enhance operational economics for the new entity.

Dogehash has previously focused on utility-scale Dogecoin mining rather than direct cryptocurrency purchases. Its platform allows ongoing accumulation of digital assets through production. 

The firm’s operations emphasize sustainability with low-cost, high-uptime mining infrastructure. Performance metrics will be shared periodically after the deal closes.

Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup, described the acquisition as a step toward diversifying digital-asset infrastructure. 

He noted the company will explore practical Dogecoin applications for payments and rewards. This merger signals a pivot from a marketing-focused platform to a mining and treasury-oriented model. Investors now await regulatory approvals and shareholder votes expected in the fourth quarter.

Dogehash and Thumzup Shareholders’ Structure

Under the all-stock agreement, Dogehash shareholders will receive 30.7 million shares of Thumzup. 

After closing, the combined company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq will list the company under the symbol XDOG. The $50 million capital raised in July 2025 supports mining expansion and digital asset accumulation.

Thumzup plans to deploy part of this funding to purchase new mining rigs. The goal is to increase Dogecoin and Litecoin block rewards throughout 2026. 

Dogehash’s existing fleet includes units with top hash rate density and energy efficiency. This ensures the merged company can operate cost-effectively while maximizing yield.

The firms emphasized that the merger creates a publicly traded company solely dedicated to Scrypt mining. Thumzup will continue reporting KPIs to inform investors about mining performance. 

Combined operations also aim to explore utility-driven applications for digital assets. These measures may enhance transparency and provide ongoing insight into crypto production.

The acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions, including shareholder approval. Expected completion is in the fourth quarter of 2025. Both management teams highlighted operational readiness and strategic alignment. 

Dogehash’s industrial-scale infrastructure supports the company’s broader ambitions in digital assets.

The post Thumzup Acquires Dogehash, Sets Eyes on Utility-Scale Dogecoin Mining appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives