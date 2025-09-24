Thumzup Media Announces $10 Million Share Buyback Program

PANews reported on September 24th that the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (TZUP), the social media company backed by the Trump family, has approved a $10 million share repurchase program, which will continue until December 31, 2026. This follows the completion of a previously announced $1 million share repurchase program in September 2025. As of September 19, 2025, Thumzup had repurchased 212,432 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $4.71 per share, spending approximately $1 million. Thumzup also highlighted the progress of its digital asset treasury strategy. The company currently holds 19,106 Bitcoins and approximately 7.5 million Dogecoins.