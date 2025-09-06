Thumzup Media Plans 3,500 Dogecoin Rigs in $50M Crypto Push

Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has announced a significant strategic shift, transitioning from its roots in social media marketing to becoming a major player in cryptocurrency mining.

This move is highlighted in their recent shareholder letter, detailing plans to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a dedicated Dogecoin mining company.

$50 Million Capital Raise to Fuel Expansion

To support this ambitious transformation, Thumzup has successfully completed a $50 million common stock offering at $10 per share.

Thumzup Media Corp. Source: CNBC

This capital infusion will be utilized to acquire DogeHash Technologies, which currently operates 2,500 Dogecoin mining rigs, with an additional 1,000 rigs on order.

The company envisions scaling up to 3,500 mining rigs, positioning itself as one of North America’s largest publicly traded Dogecoin miners.

Strategic Shift to Crypto Mining

This strategic pivot follows Thumzup’s initial foray into digital assets, including a $1 million Bitcoin treasury investment earlier this year.

The company’s board has also authorized the holding of up to $250 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and USDC. This diversified approach underscores Thumzup’s commitment to becoming a leader in the digital asset space.

Financial Outlook and Market Impact

Thumzup’s transition into cryptocurrency mining is expected to generate significant revenue streams.

With the planned deployment of 3,500 mining rigs, the company anticipates annual revenues ranging from $22.7 million at current Dogecoin prices to over $100 million if Dogecoin reaches $1 per token. This projection highlights the potential profitability of the venture and the company’s strategic positioning in the evolving crypto market.

The market has responded positively to Thumzup’s strategic shift, with the company’s stock price reflecting investor confidence in its new direction.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow, Thumzup’s bold move into Dogecoin mining positions it to capitalize on emerging opportunities and establish itself as a prominent player in the sector.