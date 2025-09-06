Thumzup Media Plans 3,500 Dogecoin Rigs in $50M Crypto Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:50
USDCoin
USDC$0,9998--%
Movement
MOVE$0,1168+1,74%
Triathon
GROW$0,0213+25,29%
XRP
XRP$2,8504+1,82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01266+4,71%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03663+1,24%

Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has announced a significant strategic shift, transitioning from its roots in social media marketing to becoming a major player in cryptocurrency mining.

This move is highlighted in their recent shareholder letter, detailing plans to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a dedicated Dogecoin mining company.

$50 Million Capital Raise to Fuel Expansion

To support this ambitious transformation, Thumzup has successfully completed a $50 million common stock offering at $10 per share.

Thumzup Media Corp. Source: CNBC

This capital infusion will be utilized to acquire DogeHash Technologies, which currently operates 2,500 Dogecoin mining rigs, with an additional 1,000 rigs on order.

The company envisions scaling up to 3,500 mining rigs, positioning itself as one of North America’s largest publicly traded Dogecoin miners.

Strategic Shift to Crypto Mining

This strategic pivot follows Thumzup’s initial foray into digital assets, including a $1 million Bitcoin treasury investment earlier this year.

The company’s board has also authorized the holding of up to $250 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and USDC. This diversified approach underscores Thumzup’s commitment to becoming a leader in the digital asset space.

Financial Outlook and Market Impact

Thumzup’s transition into cryptocurrency mining is expected to generate significant revenue streams.

With the planned deployment of 3,500 mining rigs, the company anticipates annual revenues ranging from $22.7 million at current Dogecoin prices to over $100 million if Dogecoin reaches $1 per token. This projection highlights the potential profitability of the venture and the company’s strategic positioning in the evolving crypto market.

The market has responded positively to Thumzup’s strategic shift, with the company’s stock price reflecting investor confidence in its new direction.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow, Thumzup’s bold move into Dogecoin mining positions it to capitalize on emerging opportunities and establish itself as a prominent player in the sector.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10911/thumzup-media-plans-3-500-dogecoin-rigs-in-50-m-crypto-push

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0,04193-1,84%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$204,96+1,13%
BULLS
BULLS$522,23+0,52%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Share
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 434,15+1,13%
Stella
ALPHA$0,01432+1,84%
LayerNet
NET$0,0000954-0,52%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now