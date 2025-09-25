Thumzup Sparks Market Hype With $10M Buyback, Launching Maxi Doge Presale Toward the Moon

The company has been making high-profile moves into mining operations and actively building its crypto treasury while diversifying its holdings. Yesterday, Thumzup’s board approved a $10M share repurchase, reflecting the firm’s confidence in its crypto strategy.

This places Thumzup at the forefront of institutional crypto adoption, with Dogecoin and Bitcoin playing key roles in its business model.

Not just that, this move creates a favorable backdrop for $DOGE-based projects and meme coins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI). The presale has already raised $2.4M from early backers eager to ride the next big meme wave.

Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Sparks Meme Coin Momentum

As of late September 2025, Thumzup holds 19.1 $BTC (worth roughly $2.17M) and 7.5M $DOGE (worth around $1.83M), and began accumulating Dogecoin in mid-September 2025, showing its conviction in the meme coin market.

Additionally, Thumzup signed definitive agreements in August to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a specialist in Dogecoin mining operations with 2,500 live rigs and an additional 1,000 rigs scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025.

This acquisition positions Thumzup as a leading Dogecoin and Litecoin miner, adding utility-scale exposure and direct mining revenues to its treasury model.

Other crypto treasury companies that are following the buyback trend include:

DeFi Development Corporation announced a $100M share buyback yesterday

SharpLink announced a repurchase of 930K shares (~$15M) two weeks ago

ETHZilla repurchased 4M shares ($10M) in September and $250M in August

The direction is clear – crypto-backed companies are extremely confident in their strategies. Whether it’s Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Solana holdings, institutional adoption is skyrocketing, which ultimately benefits crypto.

Specifically, Thumzup’s buyback reflects the growing institutional interest in meme coins and Dogecoin. That belief is trickling down, boosting the entire meme coin market — and Maxi Doge is positioned as the fresh, gymbro-powered ‘next in line’ for the memecoin throne.

Doge Bloodline, Gym Bro Branding, and Cult Energy — Maxi Doge Is Built Different

Following the league of explosive meme coins is Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a bodybuilding, 1000x-leverage-trading Doge with revenge blazing in his eyes.

He’s a Shiba Inu with a chip on his shoulder, protein pumping through his veins, and bulked up strength to crush every soft, cuddly mascot in crypto.

Gunning for Dogecoin’s crown, Maxi hit the gym and stared at candlestick charts around the clock. The way he sees it, crypto never takes a break, so neither should you. And that’s the kind of mad energy $MAXI embodies.

Like any meme coin, $MAXI launches with minimal utility. However, 25% of its total supply is allocated to the MAXI Fund and partner events, which may be used to pump visibility, liquidity, and trading volume, supporting further price action.

The project also hints at future partnerships with Futures trading platforms, paving the path for its community to make leverage trades on $MAXI.

Maxi Doge’s presale has already raised $2.4M with whales stacking in early. Two whales bought $23K over two weeks ago ($12.9K and $10.3K), reflecting growing momentum for the project.

Maxi Doge also offers dynamic staking rewards – currently 134% APY. If you bought $100 $MAXI today and staked it for a year, you’d have $381 by the end of that year. That’s a gain of $281 purely from staking rewards.

But the staking APY will go down as more people stake tokens!

With a limited supply of 150.24B tokens and 4x staking yields in a year, Maxi Doge is a meme coin with real earning power baked in.

The next price bump is scheduled to take effect in 1.5 days. To secure your tokens at today’s bargain price, visit the Maxi Doge presale website today.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

