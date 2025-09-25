The post Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Fuels Meme Coin Hype — Maxi Doge Next Crypto to Explode? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 11:51 Thumzup Media Corporation, a Trump-backed Nasdaq firm, recently announced a share buyback initiative, attracting investor attention. The company has been making high-profile moves into mining operations and actively building its crypto treasury while diversifying its holdings. Yesterday, Thumzup’s board approved a $10M share repurchase, reflecting the firm’s confidence in its crypto strategy. This places Thumzup at the forefront of institutional crypto adoption, with Dogecoin and Bitcoin playing key roles in its business model. Not just that, this move creates a favorable backdrop for $DOGE-based projects and meme coins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI). The presale has already raised $2.4M from early backers eager to ride the next big meme wave. Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Sparks Meme Coin Momentum As of late September 2025, Thumzup holds 19.1 $BTC (worth roughly $2.17M) and 7.5M $DOGE (worth around $1.83M), and began accumulating Dogecoin in mid-September 2025, showing its conviction in the meme coin market. Additionally, Thumzup signed definitive agreements in August to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a specialist in Dogecoin mining operations with 2,500 live rigs and an additional 1,000 rigs scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025. This acquisition positions Thumzup as a leading Dogecoin and Litecoin miner, adding utility-scale exposure and direct mining revenues to its treasury model. Other crypto treasury companies that are following the buyback trend include: The direction is clear – crypto-backed companies are extremely confident in their strategies. Whether it’s Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Solana holdings, institutional adoption is skyrocketing, which ultimately benefits crypto. Specifically, Thumzup’s buyback reflects the growing institutional interest in meme coins and Dogecoin. That belief is trickling down, boosting the entire meme coin market — and Maxi Doge is positioned as the fresh, gymbro-powered ‘next in line’ for the memecoin throne. Doge Bloodline, Gym Bro Branding, and Cult Energy… The post Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Fuels Meme Coin Hype — Maxi Doge Next Crypto to Explode? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 11:51 Thumzup Media Corporation, a Trump-backed Nasdaq firm, recently announced a share buyback initiative, attracting investor attention. The company has been making high-profile moves into mining operations and actively building its crypto treasury while diversifying its holdings. Yesterday, Thumzup’s board approved a $10M share repurchase, reflecting the firm’s confidence in its crypto strategy. This places Thumzup at the forefront of institutional crypto adoption, with Dogecoin and Bitcoin playing key roles in its business model. Not just that, this move creates a favorable backdrop for $DOGE-based projects and meme coins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI). The presale has already raised $2.4M from early backers eager to ride the next big meme wave. Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Sparks Meme Coin Momentum As of late September 2025, Thumzup holds 19.1 $BTC (worth roughly $2.17M) and 7.5M $DOGE (worth around $1.83M), and began accumulating Dogecoin in mid-September 2025, showing its conviction in the meme coin market. Additionally, Thumzup signed definitive agreements in August to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a specialist in Dogecoin mining operations with 2,500 live rigs and an additional 1,000 rigs scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025. This acquisition positions Thumzup as a leading Dogecoin and Litecoin miner, adding utility-scale exposure and direct mining revenues to its treasury model. Other crypto treasury companies that are following the buyback trend include: The direction is clear – crypto-backed companies are extremely confident in their strategies. Whether it’s Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Solana holdings, institutional adoption is skyrocketing, which ultimately benefits crypto. Specifically, Thumzup’s buyback reflects the growing institutional interest in meme coins and Dogecoin. That belief is trickling down, boosting the entire meme coin market — and Maxi Doge is positioned as the fresh, gymbro-powered ‘next in line’ for the memecoin throne. Doge Bloodline, Gym Bro Branding, and Cult Energy…

Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Fuels Meme Coin Hype — Maxi Doge Next Crypto to Explode?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:52
Memecoin
MEME$0,002255-4,40%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,68-9,09%
DOGE
DOGE$0,2321-4,45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,015925-6,36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,57-1,94%
Crypto News
  • 25 September 2025
  • |
  • 11:51

Thumzup Media Corporation, a Trump-backed Nasdaq firm, recently announced a share buyback initiative, attracting investor attention.

The company has been making high-profile moves into mining operations and actively building its crypto treasury while diversifying its holdings. Yesterday, Thumzup’s board approved a $10M share repurchase, reflecting the firm’s confidence in its crypto strategy.

This places Thumzup at the forefront of institutional crypto adoption, with Dogecoin and Bitcoin playing key roles in its business model.

Not just that, this move creates a favorable backdrop for $DOGE-based projects and meme coins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI). The presale has already raised $2.4M from early backers eager to ride the next big meme wave.

Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Sparks Meme Coin Momentum

As of late September 2025, Thumzup holds 19.1 $BTC (worth roughly $2.17M) and 7.5M $DOGE (worth around $1.83M), and began accumulating Dogecoin in mid-September 2025, showing its conviction in the meme coin market.

Additionally, Thumzup signed definitive agreements in August to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a specialist in Dogecoin mining operations with 2,500 live rigs and an additional 1,000 rigs scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025.

This acquisition positions Thumzup as a leading Dogecoin and Litecoin miner, adding utility-scale exposure and direct mining revenues to its treasury model.

Other crypto treasury companies that are following the buyback trend include:

The direction is clear – crypto-backed companies are extremely confident in their strategies. Whether it’s Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Solana holdings, institutional adoption is skyrocketing, which ultimately benefits crypto.

Specifically, Thumzup’s buyback reflects the growing institutional interest in meme coins and Dogecoin. That belief is trickling down, boosting the entire meme coin market — and Maxi Doge is positioned as the fresh, gymbro-powered ‘next in line’ for the memecoin throne.

Doge Bloodline, Gym Bro Branding, and Cult Energy — Maxi Doge Is Built Different

Following the league of explosive meme coins is Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a bodybuilding, 1000x-leverage-trading Doge with revenge blazing in his eyes.

He’s a Shiba Inu with a chip on his shoulder, protein pumping through his veins, and bulked up strength to crush every soft, cuddly mascot in crypto.

Gunning for Dogecoin’s crown, Maxi hit the gym and stared at candlestick charts around the clock. The way he sees it, crypto never takes a break, so neither should you. And that’s the kind of mad energy $MAXI embodies.

Like any meme coin, $MAXI launches with minimal utility. However, 25% of its total supply is allocated to the MAXI Fund and partner events, which may be used to pump visibility, liquidity, and trading volume, supporting further price action.

The project also hints at future partnerships with Futures trading platforms, paving the path for its community to make leverage trades on $MAXI.

Maxi Doge’s presale has already raised $2.4M with whales stacking in early. Two whales bought $23K over two weeks ago ($12.9K and $10.3K), reflecting growing momentum for the project.

Maxi Doge also offers dynamic staking rewards – currently 134% APY.  If you bought $100 $MAXI today and staked it for a year, you’d have $381 by the end of that year. That’s a gain of $281 purely from staking rewards.

But the staking APY will go down as more people stake tokens!

With a limited supply of 150.24B tokens and 4x staking yields in a year, Maxi Doge is a meme coin with real earning power baked in.

The next price bump is scheduled to take effect in 1.5 days. To secure your tokens at today’s bargain price, visit the Maxi Doge presale website today.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/thumzup-10m-buyback-meme-coin-hype-maxi-doge-presale-surges/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01614+13,66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Share
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
NEAR
NEAR$2,83-6,50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016055-5,59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:14
Share
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Streamflow
STREAM$0,05641-1,55%
KIND
KIND$0,00232-22,79%
FUND
FUND$0,01715-22,04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/19 15:11
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own