Thumzup’s $153.8M Deal to Transform DOGE Mining

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has launched a Layer-2 solution on the Ethereum virtual machine and is ready to welcome a new generation of frog meme coins. Low-cost, lightning-fast transactions on Little Pepe solve Ethereum’s well-known congestion and gas issues. And as the heir apparent to Pepe’s market dominance, Little Pepe could welcome an ever-expanding world of meme coins. It all comes at a time when the meme coin market is on the rise, and frog-related tokens have built their own niche worth $5.65B. $LILPEPE Presale Becomes Top Meme Coin to Buy Now LILPEPE’s presale closed its Stage 10 early as investors poured into the project, raising the total from the presale to well over $22M. The $LILPEPE project touts zero trading taxes, anti-bot protections, and a $777K giveaway. It arrives just as $PEPE, $BRETT, and other frog coins sustain sizable market share. Pepe ($PEPE) is among the most liquid meme coins, with a multibillion-dollar capitalization and frequent bursts of volume; it’s down over a quarter in August. Brett (Based) ($BRETT) broke out in 2024, a major player on Coinbase’s Base chain. It reached its all-time high of $0.23 at the beginning of December 2024. $BRETT is still a flagship for Base meme coins. Turbo ($TURBO) holds a $280M market cap, significant even for a meme coin, with a persistent presence in the frog subset. A Frog Sector with Real Weight Frog-themed meme coins remain a significant slice of the market: the category shows an aggregate market cap of roughly $5.65B. Within that cohort, $PEPE holds about $4.36B in value, while $BRETT (Base) trades near $0.05 with a market cap around $490M. One top-50 token and several mid-rank ones before the sector gives way to small-cap coins at the bottom of the list. Still, the overall market cap of the sector is impressive enough. And performance for many of the individual tokens, while down recently, has nevertheless surged in 2025. That follows broader market trends – Interest in even the best meme coins has ebbed and flowed throughout 2025 with periodic rotations into the segment and sentiment-driven spikes. It’s a market niche ripe for a contender to challenge $PEPE for his crown. Enter Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a token offering more than Pepe ever could. What Little Pepe Is Building Unlike most meme tokens that launch on existing chains and absorb gas costs, Little Pepe is rolling out an EVM-compatible Layer-2. Little Pepe chain boasts zero buy/sell taxes on the $LILPEPE token. The project’s whitepaper outlines a 100B total supply with 26.5% allocated to presale, 30% to chain reserves, 13.5% to staking & rewards, and 10% each to liquidity, DEX allocation, and marketing. Ultra-fast, secure, and cheap – Little Pepe is the perfect chain for building a meme coin empire. The project even features anti-sniper (anti-bot) protections and a native launchpad intended to give new tokens a fairer start. Liquidity gets locked when tokens launch, preventing a common scam where devs snag all the tokens overnight. A CertiK smart-contract audit and a preliminary CoinMarketCap page help advance the sale. There’s also the significant $777K giveaway. The terms are simple – a minimum $100 presale entry plus social tasks – and winners are announced on the project site. 10 lucky winners from the community will each receive $77K in $LILPEPE. The Little Pepe Pitch Little Pepe’s pitch is that infrastructure (an L2), not just a likable mascot, can help the token compete when meme coin volumes surge. Lower fees, tax-free trading, and anti-bot rails may appeal to retail traders who were priced out by gas or burned by launch snipers in prior cycles. $LILPEPE has room to grow, big shoes to fill, and the ambition to do it. Do your own research; though, this isn’t financial advice.