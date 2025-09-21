The post TikTok’s Algorithm To Be Controlled By U.S., White House Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline TikTok’s algorithm and board of directors will be “controlled by America” as part of a deal reached with China earlier this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday, following earlier disputes from ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent firm. President Donald Trump signaled a deal to keep TikTok online in the U.S. was “approved” by China. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts Leavitt, in a Saturday morning appearance on Fox News, said six of the seven board seats for TikTok’s U.S. entity will be occupied by Americans, who will also oversee the platform’s algorithm. Leavitt said Oracle, the cloud computing firm headed by billionaire Larry Ellison, would lead TikTok’s “data and privacy,” after earlier reports suggested Oracle would be among an investing consortium with a controlling stake and control user data at its facilities in Texas. She also confirmed a deal was reached with Chinese officials to keep TikTok available in the U.S., after China’s foreign ministry did not explicitly confirm a deal was reached while President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping gave “approval.” The deal is expected to be signed “in the coming days,” Leavitt said. What Has Bytedance Said About Tiktok’s Algorithm? ByteDance has repeatedly opposed separating from TikTok’s algorithm, arguing in court filings that control of the algorithm is necessary for the platform to function normally. ByteDance has claimed divesting from TikTok would “imperil the algorithm’s future functionality” and “fundamentally alter the content TikTok Inc. offers.” What Do We Know About The Tiktok Deal? Specifics of a deal reached between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives have not been publicly revealed. Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, said terms were “fair for the Chinese” and respected national security concerns in the U.S. China’s top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, said in a… The post TikTok’s Algorithm To Be Controlled By U.S., White House Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline TikTok’s algorithm and board of directors will be “controlled by America” as part of a deal reached with China earlier this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday, following earlier disputes from ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent firm. President Donald Trump signaled a deal to keep TikTok online in the U.S. was “approved” by China. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts Leavitt, in a Saturday morning appearance on Fox News, said six of the seven board seats for TikTok’s U.S. entity will be occupied by Americans, who will also oversee the platform’s algorithm. Leavitt said Oracle, the cloud computing firm headed by billionaire Larry Ellison, would lead TikTok’s “data and privacy,” after earlier reports suggested Oracle would be among an investing consortium with a controlling stake and control user data at its facilities in Texas. She also confirmed a deal was reached with Chinese officials to keep TikTok available in the U.S., after China’s foreign ministry did not explicitly confirm a deal was reached while President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping gave “approval.” The deal is expected to be signed “in the coming days,” Leavitt said. What Has Bytedance Said About Tiktok’s Algorithm? ByteDance has repeatedly opposed separating from TikTok’s algorithm, arguing in court filings that control of the algorithm is necessary for the platform to function normally. ByteDance has claimed divesting from TikTok would “imperil the algorithm’s future functionality” and “fundamentally alter the content TikTok Inc. offers.” What Do We Know About The Tiktok Deal? Specifics of a deal reached between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives have not been publicly revealed. Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, said terms were “fair for the Chinese” and respected national security concerns in the U.S. China’s top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, said in a…

TikTok’s Algorithm To Be Controlled By U.S., White House Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:57
Union
U$0.013801-6.07%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0288-0.68%
SIX
SIX$0.02187-0.22%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003631-4.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.462+0.76%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011539-6.46%

Topline

TikTok’s algorithm and board of directors will be “controlled by America” as part of a deal reached with China earlier this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday, following earlier disputes from ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent firm.

President Donald Trump signaled a deal to keep TikTok online in the U.S. was “approved” by China.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Key Facts

Leavitt, in a Saturday morning appearance on Fox News, said six of the seven board seats for TikTok’s U.S. entity will be occupied by Americans, who will also oversee the platform’s algorithm.

Leavitt said Oracle, the cloud computing firm headed by billionaire Larry Ellison, would lead TikTok’s “data and privacy,” after earlier reports suggested Oracle would be among an investing consortium with a controlling stake and control user data at its facilities in Texas.

She also confirmed a deal was reached with Chinese officials to keep TikTok available in the U.S., after China’s foreign ministry did not explicitly confirm a deal was reached while President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping gave “approval.”

The deal is expected to be signed “in the coming days,” Leavitt said.

What Has Bytedance Said About Tiktok’s Algorithm?

ByteDance has repeatedly opposed separating from TikTok’s algorithm, arguing in court filings that control of the algorithm is necessary for the platform to function normally. ByteDance has claimed divesting from TikTok would “imperil the algorithm’s future functionality” and “fundamentally alter the content TikTok Inc. offers.”

What Do We Know About The Tiktok Deal?

Specifics of a deal reached between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives have not been publicly revealed. Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, said terms were “fair for the Chinese” and respected national security concerns in the U.S. China’s top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, said in a statement the U.S. and China agreed on a “framework” that included resolving “issues related to TikTok through cooperation, reducing investment barriers and promoting relevant economic and trade cooperation.” Oracle, Marc Andreessen’s venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and the private equity Silver Lake are expected to hold a roughly 80% stake as part of the deal. One of the new U.S. entity’s board members is also expected to be designated by the U.S. government.

Key Background

Trump on Friday thanked Xi for “the TikTok approval” in his latest phone call with Chinese leadership. The Chinese foreign ministry indicated Xi had addressed talks over the sale of TikTok with Trump, suggesting the Chinese government “respects corporate decisions” and “welcomes business negotiations that follow market rules and produce solutions consistent with Chinese laws and balanced interests.” The statement did not explicitly say whether Xi approved the deal, noting Xi had instead requested Trump to avoid imposing “unilateral trade restrictions” on China. Negotiations to prevent TikTok from going dark in the U.S. appeared to speed up in recent months, as Trump has delayed a nationwide ban on the app four times.

Further Reading

ForbesTrump Says China Gave ‘Approval’ For TikTok DealBy Ty RoushForbesTrump Suggests TikTok ‘Deal’ Reached With China —What To KnowBy Alison Durkee

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/20/tiktoks-algorithm-and-board-will-be-us-controlled-in-deal-with-china-white-house-says/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.001855+0.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Share
Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana (SOL) is surging as a leading crypto contender, demonstrating unstoppable momentum that commands attention. According to market analyst Adex Crypt, Solana is breaking key technical patterns, drawing massive stablecoin inflows, and driving billions in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the adoption of new Decentralized Autonomous Tokens (DATs). Record stablecoin inflows into Solana, led by USDC […]
Solana
SOL$239.59+1.33%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-1.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:16
Share
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.013737-3.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.461+0.83%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-1.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging