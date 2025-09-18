TNL Mediagene, a publicly listed company, announced it will implement a digital asset treasury strategy.

PANews reported on September 18th that digital media and data group TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) announced the integration of digital assets into its business model and the implementation of its Digital Asset Treasury Strategy ("DAT Strategy"). Under the Strategy, digital assets limited to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solver (SOL) will form part of the company's treasury. The company emphasized that its DAT Strategy will exclude other digital assets that do not meet its criteria for scale, liquidity, institutional adoption, and regulatory clarity. The company has also established a DAT Advisory Group to guide the oversight, evaluation, and development of the DAT Strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.