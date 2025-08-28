Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 838 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 71,506 ETH.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Lookonchain, data updated on August 28th showed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 838 BTC (worth approximately $94.85 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 454 BTC (worth approximately $51.38 million), currently holding 746,016 BTC (worth approximately $8.44 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 71,506 ETH (worth approximately $329 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 57,483 ETH (worth approximately $264 million), currently holding 3,762,136 ETH (worth approximately $1.729 billion).
