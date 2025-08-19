Today, the net outflow of 10 Bitcoin ETFs was about $197 million in BTC, and the net outflow of 9 Ethereum ETFs was about $273 million in ETH.

According to PANews on August 19th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs experienced large net outflows on August 19th. Ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,717 BTC (approximately $197 million), of which Grayscale (GBTC) saw an outflow of 722 BTC (approximately $82.87 million), with current holdings at 179,855 BTC (approximately $20.66 billion).

At the same time, the net outflow of 9 Ethereum ETFs was 63,778 ETH (about US$273 million), of which Grayscale (ETHE) had an outflow of 23,427 ETH (about US$100.17 million), and its current holdings are 1,107,989 ETH (about US$4.74 billion).