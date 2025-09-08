Today XRP and Shiba Inu outperform Ethereum

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/08
XRP
BitShiba
Notcoin
xrp shiba inu ethereum

The August rally of Ethereum is now behind us, and some altcoins like XRP and Shiba Inu are performing better than ETH in the crypto markets. 

However, this is just a temporary trend, and in any case, it does not involve particularly significant performance.

Ethereum Price Analysis Compared to XRP and Shiba Inu

For a few days now, the price of Ethereum has been positioned more or less around $4,300, in a similar way to what Bitcoin is doing with $111,000.

A price level like this for ETH is still to be considered more than good, especially compared to the $1,500 in April. 

The all-time high of ETH is over $4,900 in August, but what matters most is that the current level has been reached only twice in the entire history of Ethereum, once in November 2021, and the other precisely in August 2025. 

However, it is evident that the rally that began at the end of the first decade of July, at the 2,500$ mark, exhausted itself by mid-August with the new all-time highs. 

Moreover, by the end of August, it had already returned to $4,300, and since then it has practically done nothing but settle at this level, failing all attempts at a rebound. 

Note that in the last 24 hours ETH is practically stable around -0%, while in the last seven days it is losing 3.8%. Compared to thirty days ago, however, it is at +2.7%.

The Trend of XRP

XRP is on a slightly different path, so much so that by 2025 it still hasn’t updated the all-time highs of January 2018.

However, in the last 24 hours, it is outperforming Ethereum, even if only with a +2.8%, which is nothing spectacular for the crypto markets.

Even the +3.8% of the last seven days is better than ETH, but it is nothing spectacular.

Notably, XRP stands out with a -12% over the last thirty days, especially when compared to Ethereum’s +2.7%.

However, the 2025 chart of XRP remains excellent, given that before Trump’s electoral victory it was at $0.5, while by January it had already risen to almost $3.3.

In April, it had returned to $1.8, but by July it had exceeded $3.5.

The current level of $2.9 is perfectly in line with the recent trend, but higher than the average price of the first half of the year. 

In particular, the trend of recent weeks actually appears quite similar to that of Ethereum, with a drop below $3 in the second half of August followed by a period of descending lateralization ending at the beginning of September. 

The difference lies in the fact that while ETH has been essentially stagnant in recent days, XRP since last week has been attempting a timid rebound, which so far has not yielded any interesting results. 

The important thing is that the downward phase of the second half of August has ended, and that the current level remains above the average price of the first half of the year. 

The Trend of Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu has nothing to do with Ethereum or XRP from a technical or financial standpoint. However, its price trend is not so different in recent times. 

However, the discussion changes significantly if analyzed over the medium or long term. 

In fact, before the Trump-trade at the end of 2024, its price was 19 millionths of a dollar, while now it has plummeted to 12 millionths. 

The problem is that after the mini-bubble at the end of 2024, which had brought it back to 33 millionths, it began a retracement from which it has not yet recovered. 

In April, it had even dropped to 10 millionths, but since then all rebound attempts have failed. 

It is worth noting that compared to the all-time high of 2021, it is still down by as much as 85%, and this is starting to become concerning.

It should be remembered that Shiba Inu is, and remains, a memecoin, and that memecoins tend to make a big splash only once in the crypto markets.

The 2021 surge of SHIB was one of the most sensational booms ever seen in the crypto market, so much so that it seems highly possible it could be replicated, if not by other memecoins that have not yet done so. 

Additionally, memecoins that make a big splash during one cycle generally do not do so in subsequent cycles, as speculators tend to shift to newer memecoins, which theoretically have greater potential.

Therefore, in the long term, but also in the medium term, the price trend of Shiba Inu is showing worrying signs, unlike Ethereum and XRP which are showing encouraging signs, especially in the medium term. 

