Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Friday, September 12th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:02
DAR Open Network
D$0.03519+3.28%
Quack AI
Q$0.015065-1.37%
Threshold
T$0.0166+1.03%
Union
U$0.0095-3.45%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04638-1.19%

Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle.

Credit: NYT

It’s Friday! Huzzah! Of course, this means that I am off the Mini Crossword for a couple weeks starting tomorrow. I’ll miss you guys. In any case, without further adieu, let’s solve today’s Mini!

Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here.

The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.

Spoilers ahead!

How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword

Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.

Across

  • 1A. Ink-squirting creature — S
  • 6A. Handbag — P
  • 7A. Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” — L
  • 8A. Enjoyed dinner at home, say — A
  • 9A. Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — T

Down

  • 1D. Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — S
  • 2D. Common feature of a news article — Q
  • 3D. Tried to convince — U
  • 4D. “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” — I
  • 5D. Name in a breakfast restaurant chain — D

Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!

Across

  • 1A. Ink-squirting creature — SQUID
  • 6A. Handbag — PURSE
  • 7A. Wolverine’s alias in “X-Men” — LOGAN
  • 8A. Enjoyed dinner at home, say — ATE IN
  • 9A. Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — TEDDY

Down

  • 1D. Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — SPLAT
  • 2D. Common feature of a news article — QUOTE
  • 3D. Tried to convince — URGED
  • 4D. “Since you didn’t hear me the first time …” — I SAID
  • 5D. Name in a breakfast restaurant chain — DENNY

Today’s Mini

Screenshot: Erik Kain

This 5×5 grid ended up being kind of a breeze. I really didn’t have to guess on any of them, and knocked this out in just 36 seconds. Not a bad way to end the week. Have a great weekend!

How did you do? Let me know on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

If you also play Wordle, I write guides about that as well. You can find those and all my TV guides, reviews and much more here on my blog. Thanks for reading!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/11/todays-nyt-mini-crossword-clues-and-answers-for-friday-september-12th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
SIX$0.02148-0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09707-4.08%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2612+4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:23
Share
New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Decrypt , security firm Mosyle has revealed the cross-platform malware ModStealer , which can bypass detection from mainstream antivirus software by disguising itself as a background helper program. It specifically steals encrypted browser wallet data on Windows , Linux , and macOS systems. The malware is distributed through disguised job advertisements, targeting developers with Node.js installed. ModStealer automatically runs and collects wallet extensions, system credentials, and digital certificates, then uploads the data to a remote command-and-control (C2 ) server. Security experts warn that this malware poses a direct threat to crypto users and platforms, potentially leading to the leakage of private keys, mnemonics, and API keys, and triggering large-scale on-chain attacks.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24343-3.64%
NODE
NODE$0.08765+3.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 13:31
Share
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.16175+0.35%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000739+2.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Spartans Draws Users With 300% Bonus, While Unibet Targets Poker Events and Bovada Focuses on Football Action

Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment