Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Monday, September 8th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 06:55
Chainbase
C$0.25345+4.78%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03162+1.44%
Humanity
H$0.03392+1.77%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07593+1.57%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0437+6.35%

Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle.

Credit: NYT

Monday has returned. Back to the old grindstone. I hope everyone had a great weekend — now get back to work! Back to your desks. Back to your cubicles. Back to your classrooms and delivery trucks. Back to the yard, back to the kitchen. Back to the banks and courthouses. Back to your computers and iPads. Gas stations and fire stations. Into your Ubers and into your buses and trains, planes and automobiles.

But first let’s solve this Mini Crossword.

Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here.

The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.

Spoilers ahead!

How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword

Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.

Across

1A. Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s — C

4A. Eco-conscious diaper option — C

6A. Styles of singing? — H

7A. Invite to one’s loft, say — A

8A. What “yellow” and “mellow” do — R

Down

1D. What yellow and purple do, some say — C

2D. Like many an endearing goofball — D

3D. Play, as a guitar — S

4D. Burn slightly — C

5D. Overblown promotion — H

Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!

Across

1A. Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s — CDS

4A. Eco-conscious diaper option — CLOTH

6A. Styles of singing? — HARRY

7A. Invite to one’s loft, say — ASK UP

8A. What “yellow” and “mellow” do — RHYME

Down

1D. What yellow and purple do, some say — CLASH

2D. Like many an endearing goofball — DORKY

3D. Play, as a guitar — STRUM

4D. Burn slightly — CHAR

5D. Overblown promotion — HYPE

Today’s Mini

Screenshot: Erik Kain

I didn’t have too much trouble with this one. The first clue that I wasn’t sure about was 6-Across (Styles of singing?) which later turned out to be Harry, as in the pop-star Harry Styles. Other than that, none of these were particularly difficult, though maybe if you were born in the last 20 years you might not know what CDS are, and maybe haven’t encountered CLOTH diapers just yet.

How did you do? Let me know on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

If you also play Wordle, I write guides about that as well. You can find those and all my TV guides, reviews and much more here on my blog. Thanks for reading!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/07/todays-nyt-mini-crossword-clues-and-answers-for-monday-september-8th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Onchain Lens , qianbaidu.eth injected $2.05 million in USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE . The platform currently holds 213,636 HYPE tokens , with a total purchase amount of $10 million and an average price of $46.85. Separately, address 0x746 deposited $2 million in USDC and purchased 42,449 HYPE tokens at a price of $47.35 each .
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.43+1.49%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.53-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 08:08
Share
Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

PANews reported on September 8th that Circle's official blog post announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be deployed on the Hyperliquid blockchain, supporting deposits and withdrawals of USDC across HyperCore and HyperEVM applications. Users will be able to access institutional-grade deposits and withdrawals through Circle Mint, while developers will be able to leverage CCTP V2 to enable secure cross-chain transfers of USDC between Hyperliquid and other supported blockchains. USDC will serve as the core stablecoin for financial applications and transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22947+6.69%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4283+1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 08:30
Share
Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

PANews reported on September 8th that Kinto, according to its official Medium post, lost 577 ETH in July due to a CPIMP proxy exploit on Arbitrum's $K token . This has exacerbated funding and debt pressures, and the team has not received any compensation since July. The project has now been shut down. All remaining assets (approximately $800,000) will be used to repay Phoenix lenders, with an estimated 76% principal recovery. The founder will personally donate $55,000, and victims will receive up to $1,100 per address and can participate in future fund recovery through the CVR protocol. Kinto wallet and asset withdrawals will be available until September 30th, and the ERA airdrop is expected to be distributed on October 15th.
Sidekick
K$0.1597+7.90%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0017646-10.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 07:54
Share

Trending News

More

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week