Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 16th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 09:04
MemeCore
M$2.4948+1.63%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04333-4.91%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0068162+7.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017456-3.40%
Sign
SIGN$0.07502-3.42%

The days keep falling like dominoes. We’re now officially past the halfway mark in September and my kids are already talking about Halloween. I’m not sure if I want 2025 to slow down or speed up. It’s crazy out there, folks. Let’s solve today’s Pips!

Looking for Mondays Pips? Read our guide right here.

How To Play Pips

In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers.

Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips:

Pips example

Screenshot: Erik Kain

As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong.

Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are:

  • = All pips must equal one another in this group.
  • ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group.
  • > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number.
  • < The pip in this tile must be less than the listed number.
  • An exact number (like 6) The pip must equal this exact number.
  • Tiles with no conditions can be anything.

In order to win, you have to use up all your dominoes by filling in all the squares, making sure to fit each condition. Play today’s Pips puzzle here.

Today’s Pips Solution

Below are the solutions for the Easy and Medium tier Pips. After that, I’ll walk you through the Difficult puzzle. Spoilers ahead.

Easy

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Medium

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Difficult

Let’s do a complete walkthrough of today’s Difficult Pips. It starts out like this:

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Lately every Hard Pips has been some kind of fun shape, like kangaroos and dogs and little houses. Today it’s just a . . . blocky thing. This was a somewhat challenging puzzle to begin, but overall much easier than some recent Pips. The trick is mostly in the counting.

Step 1

First off, we know we need to Equals groups. Blue has 5 tiles that all must be the same and Purple has three. We know for sure that 2’s have to be in the Blue = group since only 2’s have enough to fill those tiles.

We also know that the Pink 4 group has four tiles, which means the numbers in each tile must be quite low. The Purple = group can’t be low numbers because of this so it has to be 5’s or 6’s. But we can rule out 5’s since we need to make the Orange 10 group work, and while we could combine a 6 and a 4 to do that, we wouldn’t have the right pips leftover for Pink 4 and Blue =. So we can safely assume that the 5’s will be used for the 10 Orange group.

I began in the bottom right corner, placing the 2/4 domino from Blue = into Dark Blue ≠. Then I placed the 2/5 From Blue = into Orange 10 and the 5/5 domino from Orange 10 into the free tile. Finally, I placed the 2/1 domino at the bottom of Pink 4, since I knew I’d need all the 6 dominos up above in Purple =.

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Step 2

Next, I placed the 6/1 domino from Purple = into Pink 4 and did the same with the 6/2 domino. I now had a total of four pips in Pink 4, so I placed the 2/0 in the Blue = into Pink 4, like so:

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

This left me with a pretty easy finish. The 2/3 domino wrapped up the Blue = group, with the 3 going into the free tile and the 6/3 domino wrapped up the Purple = group with the 3 going into the remaining free tile. And that’s all, folks!

Solution

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Like I said, easier than some recent Pips, but challenging enough that I had to really think about where to begin and how to lay things out so that I’d have the right dominoes going in the right direction. How did you do?

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/15/todays-nyt-pips-hints-and-solutions-for-tuesday-september-16th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021421+40.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339-8.09%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004933-2.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Share
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08591-8.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02525-1.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Share
Coinbase-Backed Grassroots Organization Mobilizes 2.3M Voters Ahead of Key U.S. Crypto Legislation

Coinbase-Backed Grassroots Organization Mobilizes 2.3M Voters Ahead of Key U.S. Crypto Legislation

United States President Donald Trump’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recently released its long-awaited crypto report . The document, which was made publicly available on July 30, outlines policy recommendations for regulating crypto in the U.S. The report includes recommendations on crypto market structure, jurisdictional oversight, banking regulations, promoting U.S. dollar hegemony through stablecoins, and taxation of cryptocurrencies. Today the White House is releasing its comprehensive report on digital assets, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for innovators in a cutting-edge industry. President Trump is delivering on his promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the planet. pic.twitter.com/hrp8uQwf76 — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) July 30, 2025 President Trump is also reportedly planning to sign an executive order directing banking regulators to investigate claims of debanking made by the crypto sector . Grassroots Organizations Play Key Role In Shaping Legislation While the recent efforts from President Trump and his team are clear, grassroots organizations are also playing a key role in advancing crypto legislation in the U.S. Michael Cameron, co-founder of decentralized exchange Superb, told Cryptonews that most people underestimate how the future of crypto in the U.S. is being shaped by passionate groups of lawyers, developers, anonymous people, and others. “People think it’s lobbyists in suits doing the heavy lifting,” Cameron said. “While they certainly are—crypto firms spent over $18 million on federal lobbying in early 2025—behind the scenes, there are discord groups reading draft bills at 2 a.m. and DAO treasurers fervently calling congressional staffers.” Given this, it’s important to understand how specific grassroots organizations are helping influence crypto legislation in the U.S. Stand With Crypto Helps Voters Get Their Voices Heard Mason Lynaugh, community director at Stand With Crypto (SWC)—a nonprofit advocacy organization backed by Coinbase —told Cryptonews that he was fortunate to join top industry leaders and advocates at the White House for the release of Trump’s recent crypto report. Lynaugh elaborated that not only was the report monumental for the entire crypto sector, but it was the first time that SWC was represented as part of an important legislative effort. “Policy makers and regulators in the White House finally see strength in the Stand With Crypto community,” Lynaugh said. “The recommendations that our working group put forward and the impact from pro-crypto voters have demonstrated a big win here.” Digital asset advocate and @stcloudfcu Chief Lending Officer Chase Larson met with his senator in D.C. last month! Hear what Chase has to say about removing ambiguity and unleashing innovation when it comes to crypto regulation: pic.twitter.com/GxhpvQAjyn — Stand With Crypto🛡️ (@standwithcrypto) August 5, 2025 According to Lynaugh, SWC is one of the most engaged, organized, and fastest-growing grassroots political forces in America. The organization has more than 2.3 million crypto advocates across the country and is on track to exceed 2.5 million. SWC’s goal is to have a footprint in all 50 states by the end of this year. “Stand With Crypto has built an engaged voting bloc that is mobilizing at every level of the U.S. government: from the steps of Capitol Hill to state legislatures,” Lynaugh said. More than 600,000 crypto voters registered to vote in 2024 with SWC’s support. Lynaugh believes that SWC drove a majority of crypto voters to the polls last year, noting that this further proves how crypto votes matter for determining election outcomes. Lynaugh added that SWC sent out around 70,000 emails to senators when the GENIUS Act was being voted on. “We also organized a coalition letter signed by 65 crypto-focused orgs, representing 6,100 jobs across 21 states, to every member of the House in support of the CLARITY Act,” he said. Grassroots Organizations Influence State-Level Policy Grassroots organizations at the state level are also helping shape crypto policy . For example, the North American Blockchain Association (NABA) is building a state-by-state network to advance blockchain policy across North America. Wade Preston, director of community outreach for NABA, told Cryptonews that he specifically serves as the bridge between NABA’s member states and federal policy developments. “I help member states navigate the complexities to implement their policy initiatives. We’re empowering grassroots advocates in every state to make their voices heard and give them the tools they need to succeed in their jurisdictions,” Preston said. NABA has also encouraged the rise of other state-level organizations. Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council (TBC), told Cryptonews that the TBC coordinates industry voices, educates policymakers, and drafts model legislation. For instance, Bratcher noted that TBC helped draft Texas’ HB 1666, along with the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve legislation, SB 21 . “Our advocacy in Texas has led to one of the most favorable regulatory environments for digital assets in the U.S.,” Bratcher said. He added that while TBC was not directly involved in drafting the recent White House crypto report, the organization has actively contributed to the national policy dialogue. “This has been through invited testimony, public comment on proposed rules, and meetings with federal agencies. Our efforts have helped shape a more informed and nuanced approach to crypto regulation,” Bratcher commented. Crypto-friendly states like Florida also have communities helping to ensure that lawmakers understand Web3 technology to pass better policies. James Slusser, a Polkadot Senior Ambassador, told Cryptonews that Polkadot plays a key role in shaping crypto-friendly legislation by offering lawmakers a direct line to the technology’s builders. “Polkadot is in a unique position to educate and inform public policy. We support state-level engagement through organizations like the Florida Blockchain Business Association (FBBA) and the Texas Blockchain Council, while also contributing to national efforts through groups like the Blockchain Association and the North American Blockchain Association,” Slusser explained. He added that these platforms allow Polkadot to collaborate with policymakers and industry peers to advocate for clear, innovation-friendly regulation. “For example, this year I represented Polkadot during FBBA’s Blockchain Day at the Florida Capitol, where we met directly with lawmakers to discuss how Web3 technology can support economic growth, digital infrastructure, and citizen empowerment in the state of Florida,” Slusser said. Education Remains Key While it’s clear that grassroots organizations are helping influence crypto policies in the U.S., a key challenge remains education. Slusser pointed out that he believes the biggest issue here is bridging the gap between complex technical systems and public policy frameworks. “Many lawmakers are eager to learn but lack structured, neutral resources that explain blockchain technology in a meaningful way,” he said. Echoing this, Bratcher noted that overcoming misinformation and political inertia in Washington remains problematic. “Many lawmakers still misunderstand the technology or associate it with illicit activity,” he said. Education remains key to combat these challenges, which is why groups like TBC and Polkadot are focused on new initiatives. For instance, Slusser shared that earlier this year, Polkadot launched a “Blockchain Basics for Policymakers.” The course was led by Dr. Lisa Cameron, founder of the UKUS Crypto Alliance and a former Member of the British Parliament. “The course was held in Zug, Switzerland—often called Crypto Valley—and was attended by a cross-party delegation of British MPs, equipping them with practical knowledge about blockchain and Web3 technologies,” Slusser said. Bratcher added that TBC regularly hosts educational summits, like The North American Blockchain Summit and USSAIC in Washington, D.C. “This helps us maintain a constant presence with both state and federal policymakers.” Lynaugh further remarked that SWC has plans to launch college chapters in the future. “SWC has only been around for 2 years now, so we need more people to continue to join us and take action when the time comes,” he said.
Chainbase
C$0.26429+0.67%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03375-9.85%
MemeCore
M$2.49456+1.13%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/07 05:34
Share

Trending News

More

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Coinbase-Backed Grassroots Organization Mobilizes 2.3M Voters Ahead of Key U.S. Crypto Legislation

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers