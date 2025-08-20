Today’s Wordle #1523 Hints And Answer For Wednesday, August 20th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 11:40
In this photo illustration a Wordle logo seen displayed on a...

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s Wednesday which means one thing and one thing only: We have an extra riddle to solve before we get to today’s Wordle. Every Wordle Wednesday I give you a riddle, brain-teaser or logic puzzle to solve, just to keep things interesting. Here’s today’s:

Where can you finish a book without finishing a sentence?

If you think you know the answer, shoot me a message. I’ll post the solution tomorrow. For now, let’s solve this Wordle!

Oh, also there’s a new NYT game called Pips which you should check out. I did a write-up about it which you can read here.

Looking for yesterday’s Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here.

Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: CRANE (59 words remaining)

The Hint: Animal.

The Clue: This Wordle has two double letters.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordles with Wordle Bot right here.

CRANE is one of Wordle Bot’s top picks, though the Bot has been using SLATE for a long time now. It was a good starter today, leaving me with just 59 words and giving me one green box. The Wordle Bot got two green boxes, but both of us got 0 on our next guesses—HOIST for me and PRICK for the Bot. I went with QUALM next, because you just don’t see enough QU words in Wordle. Alas, it was LLAMA.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Just like yesterday, the Bot and I each get 0 for guessing in four and 0 for tying, leaving our August totals at:

Erik: 9 points

Wordle Bot: 13 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word llama comes from Spanish, which borrowed it directly from Quechua, the Indigenous language of the Andes. In Quechua, lama (sometimes spelled llama in Spanish transcription) referred to the domesticated South American camelid we know today. Spanish colonizers adopted the term during their encounters in Peru in the 16th century, and it entered English in the late 16th–early 17th century through Spanish.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/08/19/todays-wordle-1523-hints-and-answer-for-wednesday-august-20th/

