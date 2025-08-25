Today’s Wordle #1528 Hints And Answer For Monday, August 25th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 08:12
Fly Trade
FLY$0.07431-1.65%
Threshold
T$0.01699+0.23%
SIX
SIX$0.02182-2.19%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00946-0.45%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04656-10.20%

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The last week of August is finally here. Perhaps I shouldn’t say “finally.” This month has pretty much flown by, as most months do these days. Time flies when you’re having fun, they say. It seems to fly regardless.

It’s Monday. There’s work to be done. Let’s solve this Wordle!

Looking for yesterday’s Wordle? Check out hints, clues and the answer right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: PLANE (377 words remaining)

The Hint: Joy or merriment.

The Clue: This Wordle has three consonants in a row.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Credit: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

PLANE is normally a pretty good opening guess, but today it was lousy. 377 words remained. HOIST—a pretty frequent second guess for your humble narrator—slashed that down to nine, but gave me three yellow boxes. I could think of a few words that ended with IRTH so I tried GIRTH on for size. That almost got me there. Only BIRTH and MIRTH remained. I flipped a coin. MIRTH for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Credit: Erik Kain

I get 0 points for guessing in four and 0 for tying the Bot. Same with the Bot, who keeps its narrow August lead:

Erik: 13 points

Wordle Bot: 14 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word mirth comes from Old English myrgth, meaning “joy, pleasure, delight.” This in turn developed from myrge (“pleasant, agreeable, sweet”), which is related to Old High German murgi (“short, brief, pleasant”) and Gothic maurgjan (“to shorten”). The semantic shift likely arose from the idea of something being “brief” or “easy” in the sense of being pleasant or agreeable. Over time in Middle English, myrth(e) narrowed to mean joy, amusement, or gladness, often expressed in laughter and festivity.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/08/24/todays-wordle-1528-hints-and-answer-for-monday-august-25th/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.175-3.81%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

PANews reported on August 25th that BTC (BTC) fell to $110,481.80 in the early morning hours, and is currently trading at $113,454.80 per coin, a 0.05% decrease on the day. Coinglass data also shows that over the past 12 hours, the cryptocurrency market has seen $513 million in liquidated contracts, including $381 million in long positions and $133 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidated was $224 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidated was $170 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,441.12-1.60%
Ethereum
ETH$4,762.26-0.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:20
Share
Food lobby begs Trump for tariff carveouts on cucumbers and fis

Food lobby begs Trump for tariff carveouts on cucumbers and fis

Food industry leaders in the U.S. are flooding Trump’s trade team with one message: don’t slap tariffs on products we can’t grow. That plea, coming from grocers, seafood firms, restaurants, and fresh produce lobbies, follows the White House decision this month to hit dozens of countries with a wave of new duties. According to the […]
Threshold
T$0.01698+0.17%
U
U$0.0125-24.24%
Catslap
SLAP$0.000741-7.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 07:40
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

Food lobby begs Trump for tariff carveouts on cucumbers and fis

Vitalik: If the prediction market provides interest, it will drive transaction volume growth and a large number of hedging use cases will emerge

XRP and HYPE Whale Moves Dominate, Yet BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Leads the 2025 Race