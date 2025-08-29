Today’s Wordle #1532 Hints And Answer For Friday, August 29th

How to solve today’s Wordle.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Today is Friday and that means it’s 2XP Friday for anyone playing Competitive Wordle. Be sure to double your points (good or bad) when keeping score today, whether you play against yourself, against the Wordle Bot, against a friend or family member, or against me.
If you missed yesterday’s Wordle, I included the solution to the Wordle Wednesday puzzle so be sure to check that out. I thought it was a pretty fun little brain-teaser. Alright, Wordle time!
Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:
- Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
- Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
- Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.
Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.
Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer
Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE
My Starting Word Today: PLATE (39 words remaining)
The Hint: When not horticulture-related, an illicit business practice.
The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels.
Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!
.
.
.
The Answer:
Today’s Wordle
Screenshot: Erik Kain
Wordle Analysis
Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.
PLATE was a strong opening guess, but not strong enough. Despite only having 39 words remaining, TROUT only cut that number down to four. They were all incredibly similar, so I guessed CRAFT and hoped for the best. Now I had two left: DRAFT or GRAFT. I honestly couldn’t pick, so I flipped a coin and went with GRAFT. Lucky for me, that was the Wordle!
Competitive Wordle Score
Today’s Wordle Bot
Screenshot: Erik Kain
No doubling of points for the Bot or myself today. We tied, so zero points there, and we each guessed in four, so zero points there. Our August totals remain:
Erik: 16 points
Wordle Bot: 17 points
How To Play Competitive Wordle
- Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
- If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
- Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
- You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!
Today’s Wordle Etymology
The word graft comes from Middle English graff (meaning a shoot or slip inserted into another plant), borrowed from Old French grafe or graffe, itself from Medieval Latin graphium “stylus, pencil, graft,” derived from Greek graphein “to write.” The sense developed from “a stylus-shaped cutting” to “a shoot for grafting.” Later, it extended metaphorically to mean “something inserted,” and in the 19th century in American English it took on the sense of “corrupt gain” (from the notion of money or power being improperly “attached” to a person).
Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/08/28/todays-wordle-1532-hints-and-answer-for-friday-august-29th/