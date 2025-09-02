Today’s Wordle #1536 Hints And Answer For Tuesday, September 2nd

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Labor Day has come and gone and here we are, the dog days of summer. Three weeks left and then Fall falls into our lap, leafy and cool. We have a Wordle to solve this fine September day. Let’s solve it!

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: GRAPE (67 words remaining)

The Hint: Strength.

The Clue: This Wordle has three consonants in a row.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

GRAPE was actually a decent opener today, leaving me with just 67 possible solutions. INGOT only cut that number to 7, however, and SWIFT was worse, leaving me with four words to choose from. I was even thinking strategically there, trying to eliminate FIGHT and SIGHT and WIGHT and what have you. I guessed MIGHT next and, lucky for me, that was the Wordle.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

The Bot and I each get 0 for guessing in four and 0 for tying, and our September scores remain:

Erik: 0 points

Wordle Bot: 3 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word might comes from Old English miht or meaht, meaning “power, strength, ability.” It is related to Old High German maht (“power”), Old Norse máttur, and Gothic mahts. All go back to Proto-Germanic mahtiz (“power, ability”), which in turn derives from Proto-Indo-European magh- meaning “to be able, to have power.”

So originally might referred to strength or ability, and later came to be used as the auxiliary verb expressing possibility.

